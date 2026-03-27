Iran has banned its sports teams from travelling to countries considered "hostile."

Its state media reported the ban on ​Thursday, quoting the Sports Ministry, which said the ‌decision was due to safety concerns for its athletes.

The ministry's statement cited Iranian club team Tractor FC playing a ​United Arab Emirates team in Saudi Arabia, but did not name particular countries as hostile, or whether it could include next year's World Cup in the US.

Since February 28 when the war started, Tehran has struck airports and oil refineries across Saudi Arabia with drones and missiles.

The move, which applies to national and club-level teams, will force Iranian teams part of the Asian Football Confederation to relocate several of their matches.

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