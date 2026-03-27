Iran bans sports teams from travelling to 'hostile' countries but doesn't mention this summer's World Cup
Iran's ministry of sport said Asia Cup matches would have to be relocated
Iran has banned its sports teams from travelling to countries considered "hostile."
Listen to this article
Its state media reported the ban on Thursday, quoting the Sports Ministry, which said the decision was due to safety concerns for its athletes.
The ministry's statement cited Iranian club team Tractor FC playing a United Arab Emirates team in Saudi Arabia, but did not name particular countries as hostile, or whether it could include next year's World Cup in the US.
Since February 28 when the war started, Tehran has struck airports and oil refineries across Saudi Arabia with drones and missiles.
The move, which applies to national and club-level teams, will force Iranian teams part of the Asian Football Confederation to relocate several of their matches.
Read more: Two killed after Iranian missile intercepted over Abu Dhabi
Read more: Trump brands Iran a 'lunatic nation' that is 'begging for a deal' and slams Nato for failing to back his war
The Iranian Sports Ministry said: “The presence of national and club teams in countries considered hostile and unable to ensure the security of Iranian athletes and team members is prohibited until further notice.”
This comes as Donald Trump warned last week that the Iranian national football team might not be safe during the World Cup, and that: "I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety."
Iranian sports minister Ahmad Donyamali has also ruled out Iran's participation in the tournament.
Iran's national women's team made headlines earlier this month when five members of the squad sought asylum in Australia instead of returning home. Footage emerged of one of the women making an 'SOS' signal from inside their bus, drawing international attention and an offer from President Trump that they take asylum in the US.
The five women decided to return home to Iran last week.