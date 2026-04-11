UK critical national infrastructure faces a growing and increasingly unpredictable cyber threat as the conflict involving Iran continues to ripple through global systems, a leading security expert has warned.

Writing exclusively for LBC Opinion, Daryl Flack, Partner at Avella Security, said the risk to British infrastructure is no longer defined purely by direct state attacks, but by indirect disruption spreading through supply chains, overseas assets and interconnected systems.

He warned that organisations with links to the Middle East, or those dependent on global logistics, energy and transport networks, are particularly exposed in what he described as the most volatile operating environment in recent years.

“The current environment is more opportunistic and permissive of destructive activity than at any time in recent years,” Flack said.

According to Flack, heightened tensions throughout 2026 have created conditions where even relatively unsophisticated cyber techniques can trigger serious real-world consequences.

Tactics such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, phishing campaigns, credential theft and exploitation of exposed systems are now more likely to escalate into major incidents.

“What starts as opportunistic disruption can escalate rapidly into serious operational incidents,” he warned, highlighting the growing concern around destructive malware, including so-called “wiper” attacks designed to erase systems entirely.

While the direct cyber threat from Iran to the UK has not significantly changed, Flack warned the indirect threat has intensified, with attackers exploiting weaker points across global supply chains.

This means disruption to a supplier, regional hub or overseas partner could quickly cascade back into UK operations, causing delays, shutdowns and reputational damage.

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