Thousands of miles away, but the Iran war could hit your bills, job and daily life
UK critical national infrastructure faces a growing and increasingly unpredictable cyber threat as the conflict involving Iran continues to ripple through global systems, a leading security expert has warned.
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Writing exclusively for LBC Opinion, Daryl Flack, Partner at Avella Security, said the risk to British infrastructure is no longer defined purely by direct state attacks, but by indirect disruption spreading through supply chains, overseas assets and interconnected systems.
He warned that organisations with links to the Middle East, or those dependent on global logistics, energy and transport networks, are particularly exposed in what he described as the most volatile operating environment in recent years.
“The current environment is more opportunistic and permissive of destructive activity than at any time in recent years,” Flack said.
According to Flack, heightened tensions throughout 2026 have created conditions where even relatively unsophisticated cyber techniques can trigger serious real-world consequences.
Tactics such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, phishing campaigns, credential theft and exploitation of exposed systems are now more likely to escalate into major incidents.
“What starts as opportunistic disruption can escalate rapidly into serious operational incidents,” he warned, highlighting the growing concern around destructive malware, including so-called “wiper” attacks designed to erase systems entirely.
While the direct cyber threat from Iran to the UK has not significantly changed, Flack warned the indirect threat has intensified, with attackers exploiting weaker points across global supply chains.
This means disruption to a supplier, regional hub or overseas partner could quickly cascade back into UK operations, causing delays, shutdowns and reputational damage.
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Flack stressed that the severity of impact often comes down to basic cyber resilience. Organisations with strong network segmentation, disciplined patching and robust access controls are far better placed to withstand attacks, while those with weak cyber hygiene face significantly higher risks.
“In this environment, complacency is the greatest vulnerability,” he warned.
He urged firms to take immediate action, including tightening patching schedules, securing privileged access, reviewing internet-facing services and testing incident response plans.
The focus, he said, should be on reducing exposed attack surfaces and ensuring systems can recover quickly if breached.
The warning comes as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to reshape both economic and security landscapes.
Keir Starmer has said the conflict could “define us for a generation”, as he pushes for stronger cooperation between allies on both defence and economic resilience.
Speaking during a visit to Gulf states, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of maintaining stability in global supply chains, particularly as disruption in key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz continues to impact energy prices and trade.
He also reaffirmed support for NATO, describing it as essential to collective security, while calling on European nations to step up their contributions amid uncertainty over the US commitment under Donald Trump.
Rising oil prices and instability in shipping routes have already had knock-on effects for UK households and businesses, with the Prime Minister expressing frustration at the domestic impact of global events.
Security experts now warn that cyber threats are following a similar pattern, with conflicts thousands of miles away increasingly capable of triggering disruption inside the UK.
As Flack explained, the risk is no longer theoretical and without vigilance and proactive defence, he warned, distant geopolitical tensions could translate into disruption across Britain’s most critical systems.