The chair of Iran’s national security commission said the leaders should be "targeted and subjected to reciprocal action”

Iran says Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu must pay the price for the death of Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an air strike in February. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Iran is discussing placing bounties on Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Iran’s parliament is preparing to vote on a bill that would offer rewards for the assassination of the US and Israeli leaders, in the wake of February’s strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Ebrahim Azizi, chair of Iran’s national security commission, said on Monday that the body was drafting legislation entitled Reciprocal Action by the Military and Security Forces of the Islamic Republic. The bill would reportedly authorise a €50 million (£43.5 million) payment to any individual or group that kills Mr Trump. If passed, the measure would mark a sharp escalation, shifting calls for assassination from fatwas and propaganda into formal parliamentary legislation. Read more: US planning to announce criminal charges against former Cuban president Read more: Hantavirus-stricken cruise ship arrives at Netherlands port as final destination for 25 crew still onboard

The chair of Iran’s national security commission said the leaders should be "targeted and subjected to reciprocal action”. Picture: Getty

It comes after Mr Trump threatened to issue "very strict orders" to “wipe [Iran] off the face of the Earth” if they attempted to act on death threats against him. Mr Azizi said Iran considered both leaders, alongside Adml Brad Cooper of US Central Command, responsible for the death of the former supreme leader and should be "targeted and subjected to reciprocal action”. Mahmoud Nabavian, another member of the national security commission, separately announced that parliament would soon vote on setting rewards for whoever “sends Mr Trump and Netanyahu to hell”. Mr Nabavian said threats had been made against the current Ayatollah – warning if military attacks on Iran resume, the response would be “devastating”. The threat is the latest in years of calls from Iranian officials for Mr Trump to be assassinated, amplified by private bounty campaigns. One of them, Blood Covenant, said it had raised more than $27 million towards a reward for his killing.

The preparations come as Donald Trump warned Iran the "clock is ticking" and they "better get moving fast or there won’t be anything left of them" on Sunday. The US President made the chilling threat on TruthSocial and said "time was of the essence" as tensions continue to surround the two nations amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. His full post read: "For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT."

A woman holds a placard with photo of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during an anti-US and Israel protest at the Hafte Tir Square in Tehran on May 17, 2026. Picture: Getty