Iran boycotted the World Cup draw in November and tensions have significantly escalated following US and Israeli attacks on the country

The president of Iran’s football federation has suggested the country could boycott the World Cup. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Doubts have emerged over Iran’s participation in the 2026 World Cup following recent military escalation in the Middle East.

Iran were drawn in Group G of the tournament in December and are scheduled to play three group-stage matches in the US when the tournament kicks off in June. However, Mehdi Taj, president of Iran's football federation, has cast doubt on the team's involvement following US and Israeli attacks on Iran. According to multiple outlets, Taj told sports news portal Varzesh3: "What is certain is that after these attacks, it's hard to look at the World Cup with hope." He added that the ultimate decision rests with sporting authorities.

Secretary General of FIFA Mattias Grafstrom has said the body is "monitoring developments". Picture: Getty

The 2026 World Cup, which is being hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico, will take place in June and July. Iran are due to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles on June 15 and 21, before playing Egypt in Seattle on June 26. Mattias Grafstrom, secretary general of FIFA, said the body was "monitoring developments around the world that could affect the tournament" but declined to speculate, saying it was "too early to comment". Why has this become an issue? The comments come amidst a backdrop of rapidly escalating international tensions after the US carried out strikes against Iran over the weekend as part of a joint operation with Israel, prompting swift retaliation from Iran. In the early hours of Saturday, Israel and the US launched coordinated attacks on Iranian targets. Within hours, Iran responded with missile strikes on the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa, as well as on US airbases across the Middle East. By the end of the first day, Iranian state media reported that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed. The question of whether Iran will boycott the tournament will be further compounded by US domestic policy. Last year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order restricting entry to the US for nationals from 12 countries, including Iran. Although World Cup players and coaching staff are exempt from the ban, Iranian officials previously raised concerns over visa refusals ahead of December’s tournament draw in Washington. The US itself has faced calls itself of World Cup exclusion following its seizure of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and discussion around the invasion of Greenland. In January, a group of cross-party MPs also called on Fifa to consider expelling the US from the tournament until the country demonstrates "clear compliance with international law and respect for the sovereignty of other nations". Around the same time, a senior figure within the German Football Association suggested a boycott of the 2026 tournament should be considered.

President Trump returns to Washington days after the US launched attack on Iran. Picture: Getty