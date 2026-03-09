The UK is vulnerable to Iran "turning the lights out" by targeting critical national infrastructure, a cybersecurity boss has warned.

Rob Demain, CEO at e2e-assure, a UK cyber security company, told LBC that Iran could sabotage the power grid, stop planes flying, halt the tube or disable mobile phones with a cyber attack.

"If they’re prepared to launch a missile at Cyprus airbase, are they then prepared to launch cyber attacks against UK power supplies or traffic control?" he said.

Mr Demain said there used to be a “dividing line” because a truly destructive cyber attack "could be considered an act of war", but since a British warship was ordered to defend a base in Cyprus from attacks by Iran we have become vulnerable.

"They just want to cause harm, want to make the UK look bad and embarrass us,” he said.

This comes as the Iran war enters in tenth day and US secretary of war Pete Hegseth insisted Iran will "surrender", telling CBS News: “It means we’re fighting to win. It means we set the terms."

Sir Keir Starmer said the UK needs “seriousness, not political games” and that his focus remains on protecting British citizens as British warship HMS Dragon is expected to leave for the Mediterranean next week to defend the military base in Cyprus.

