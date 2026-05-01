Iran's participation has been the subject of uncertainty since the US and Israel launched air strikes on the country in late February

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump during the FIFA World Cup 2026 official draw. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

President Donald Trump has said Iran will be allowed to compete on US soil at this summer’s World Cup, declaring: “Let them play.”

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Iran’s participation in the finals has been cast into doubt after the US and Israel launched air strikes on the country at the end of February, prompting retaliatory attacks by Iran on Israel and Gulf nations hosting US military bases. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has repeatedly said Iran will play as scheduled, with all three of their group-stage matches due to take place in the US. He reiterated that position at FIFA’s congress on Thursday. Later that day, Mr Trump was asked about Infantino’s remarks during a media briefing. “Well, if Gianni said it, I’m OK,” he said. Read more: Saudi Arabia 'to pull funding from LIV Golf' in major blow to breakaway tour Read more: Iran's supreme leader issues chilling threat to 'foreigners who commit evil' in fresh warning to US

A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 sign inside Dallas Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Picture: Getty

Pressed on what would happen if Iran were to win, Trump replied: “If they win, we’ll have to worry about that. I’m going to have to worry about that one. You can have them, you don’t have to have them. They probably have a good team. Do they have a good team? Do you have any idea?” The reporter said he did not know. Trump responded: “It would be hard to believe, actually. But let them play, right?” Iran is due to play three group matches in the US, starting with a clash against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. Should Iran and the US finish second in their respective groups, they are on course to meet in the last 32 in Dallas. President Trump has given mixed signals on Iran’s participation, stating on one hand they were “welcome” but also stating it would be “inappropriate” for them to take part “for their life and safety”.

Ahmad Donyamali, Iran's Minister of Sport and Youth. Picture: Getty