Iran agrees not to produce or acquire nuclear weapon and open Strait of Hormuz in draft ceasefire deal
Donald Trump claims that a peace deal between the US and Iran will be signed later today
Donald Trump says a deal between the US and Iran will be signed later today - as drafts of the agreement confirm Iran will neither produce nor acquire nuclear weapons.
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A senior Iranian official said a final draft of the memorandum of understanding with the U.S. covered a range of issues, from Tehran’s nuclear work to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and oil sanctions, with a final deal to be discussed in the 60 days following agreement by the two sides.
Donald Trump says that a peace deal between the US and Iran will be signed later today.
The president made the announcement on Truth Social on Saturday, where he claimed his relationship with Iran was "much different and better" than that of previous administrations.
He wrote: "The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL.
"Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had."
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Trump went on to threaten that if the peace process fails, "we have the ultimate alterative, hopefully never to be used again". The US president is expected to travel to France ahead of the G7 on Monday, by which time he hopes to have a deal secured, reports suggest.
The president's claims have been disputed by Iran's foreign ministry, after spokesperson Esmail Baghaei claimed that the deal would not be signed Sunday, but "could take place in the coming days".
He claimed that Iran remains committed to ending the war on all fronts, and added that discussions on the country's nuclear capabilities would begin during a 60-day period following the finalisation of the agreement, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported.