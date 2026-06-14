Donald Trump says a deal between the US and Iran will be signed later today - as drafts of the agreement confirm Iran will neither produce nor acquire nuclear weapons.

A senior Iranian official said a final draft of the memorandum of understanding with the U.S. covered a range of issues, from Tehran’s nuclear work to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and oil sanctions, with a final deal to be discussed in the 60 days following agreement by the two sides.

Donald Trump says that a peace deal between the US and Iran will be signed later today.

The president made the announcement on Truth Social on Saturday, where he claimed his relationship with Iran was "much different and better" than that of previous administrations.

He wrote: "The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL.

"Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had."

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