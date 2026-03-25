Iran claims it fired cruise missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. Picture: getty

By Asher McShane

Iran has claimed it fired cruise missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, its military said in a statement today.

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The Iranian military claimed the strikes had forced the USS Abraham Lincoln to change its position in the Arabian Sea. "The Iranian navy’s Qader cruise missiles [shore-based anti-ship missile] targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier belonging to the US and forced it to change its position,” the statement carried by state television said. It warned of further launches if the vessel and its support ships come in range. Press TV, a Tehran state media outlet, published a video which it claimed showed the launches of the missiles, which have a range of 300km (186 miles). Read more: Iran targets US military bases in new wave of attacks The Iranian news agency IRNA cited Admiral Shahram Irani, the head of the navy, who said the carrier group’s movements were “constantly being monitored … and as soon as this hostile fleet comes within range of our missile systems, it will be subjected to powerful strikes by the Iranian navy”. There was no confirmation from the US of the claims. Iran launched fresh attacks on US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan after Donald Trump sent Tehran his plans for ending the war. Iranian media said that Tehran had renewed attacks on Gulf states and shared footage of a drone attack on a US helicopter and radar installation at Camp Victory, the US base at Baghdad airport. After President Trump’s peace plan was handed over, Iran said that the US was ‘negotiating with yourselves’. Drones hit a fuel tank and sparked a fire at Kuwait International Airport, the Gulf state's civil aviation authority said, causing 'limited' damage. Read more: Counter-terror cops arrest two men, 47 and 45, in dawn raid after anti-Semitic arson attack on Jewish ambulances Read more: US ‘negotiating with itself’, claims Iran after Trump 'proposes 15-point peace plan'

Explosions lighting up the skyline amid ongoing US-Israel attacks in Tehran. Picture: getty

In Bahrain, the interior ministry said air raid sirens were activated, while Jordan's public security directorate reported shrapnel fell near the capital Amman, resulting in no casualties or damage. Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted at least four drones. At least 1,000 troops from the American 82nd Airborne Division will be sent top the Middle East in the coming days, three sources said. The Pentagon is also in the process of deploying two Marine units that will add about 5,000 Marines and thousands of sailors to the region. The moves are being framed as US president Donald Trump manoeuvring to give himself "max flexibility" on what he will do next, a source added. Mr Trump has said that American officials are in negotiations with Iran, though he has not said who they are in contact with.

Palestinian residents arrive to inspect the remains of an Iranian missile that landed in agricultural fields near the village of Haris in the northern West Bank. Picture: Alamy