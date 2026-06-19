Iran to lodge complaint over United States travel restrictions at World Cup
All three of Iran’s group games are being played in the US, but the team are only allowed into the country the day before the match.
Iran are to lodge a complaint about the travel restrictions they are being subjected to at the World Cup.
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Coach Amir Ghalenoei said this week his side were the “most oppressed” at the tournament.
All three of Iran’s group games are being played in the United States but the team are only allowed into the country the day before each fixture and must leave immediately afterwards.
Iran had planned to base themselves in the US but were forced to establish a training camp in Tijuana, Mexico, because of the restrictions imposed amid conflict between the two countries.
They had requested to fly into the US two days before their next match against Belgium in Los Angeles on Sunday, which kicks off at 12pm local time, but that was rejected.
Read more: Iran national anthem booed by sections of Los Angeles crowd at World Cup opener
The Football Federation of Iran has confirmed an official complaint will be made to FIFA, the tournament organiser.
Quoted in several media outlets, a spokesperson said: “Despite the technical reasons presented by the federation, the request was once again denied.
“The federation will formally express its dissatisfaction and lodge an official complaint with FIFA through the appropriate channels.”
Iran had a similar request turned down before their opening game in Group G against New Zealand on Monday, which was also played in LA.
Numerous members of Iran’s backroom staff and federation have also been denied visas to enter the US.
FIFA has been approached for comment regarding the Iranian team’s schedule.