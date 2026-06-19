Iran are to lodge a complaint about the travel restrictions they are being subjected to at the World Cup.

Coach Amir Ghalenoei said this week his side were the “most oppressed” at the tournament.

All three of Iran’s group games are being played in the United States but the team are only allowed into the country the day before each fixture and must leave immediately afterwards.

Iran had planned to base themselves in the US but were forced to establish a training camp in Tijuana, Mexico, because of the restrictions imposed amid conflict between the two countries.

They had requested to fly into the US two days before their next match against Belgium in Los Angeles on Sunday, which kicks off at 12pm local time, but that was rejected.

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