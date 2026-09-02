The US has launched a fresh series of strikes on targets in Iran - and Tehran launched a wave of attacks in retaliation.

The Iranian Red Crescent said five people, including a child, were killed and more than 50 injured when shrapnel from a US missile attack hit a home where a wedding celebration was taking place in Sirik in southern Iran.

Iran has targeted US assets in Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq, with US Marine Corps base Camp Titin in Jordan facing an 'intense ballistic missile attack,' according to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

The US military said it was aware of the reports but that it never targeted civilians.

Posting on Truth Social overnight, the Donald Trump said he "couldn't care less if they sign a worthless...agreement.

"I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing," he said.

"They are just playing out the inevitable."

The US said it struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets as the Iran war escalated again following a weekend exchange of fire.

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US forces struck IRGC targets "including air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites," the US Central Command said on X.

The US is understood to have targeted two Iranian government tankers in Tuesday's strikes.

The strikes followed exchanges of fire over the weekend, the first attacks since late July, and attacks on Monday on two tankers leaving the Strait of Hormuz.