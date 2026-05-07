President Trump appears optimistic about a swift end to the war with Iran, saying talks have been “very good” and that the conflict will “be over quickly”, whilst Tehran considers a peace proposal from Washington.

On Wednesday, the US President indicated progress in the peace process. Iran, however, said it hadn’t yet presented its response to Pakistani mediators.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump said that Iran wants to “make a deal badly” and “if we get there, they can’t have nuclear weapons”.

“We’ve had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it’s very possible that we’ll make a deal,” he said.

Trump also told PBS that he was hopeful about reaching an agreement ahead of his trip to China the following week and threatened to restart military attacks if not.

“I think it’s got a very good chance of ending, and if it doesn’t end, we have to go back to bombing the hell out of them,” he said.

“It’ll be over quickly," he told party supporters in a call on Wednesday.

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