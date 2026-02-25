Iran is close to finalising a deal to purchase anti-ship cruise missiles from China.

Senior Iranian officials visited China as negotiations for the supersonic missile systems accelerated following the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

The advanced CM-302 missiles would enhance Iran's strike capabilities as they are designed to evade shipborne defences by flying low and fast.

It is not known how many missiles are included in the deal.

“It’s a complete game changer if Iran has supersonic capability to attack ships in the area,” said Danny Citrinowicz, a senior Iran researcher at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies, told Reuters.

“These missiles are very difficult to intercept.”

