‘This time the bullet won’t miss’: Iran issues chilling death threat to Donald Trump during state broadcast
The Islamic Republic’s state broadcaster aired footage of the US President assassination attempt he survived in 2024.
Iran has issued a chilling death threat to Donald Trump on live television.
Accompanying the footage of a bloodied Mr Trump, a Persian message displayed on screen read: “This time it will not miss the target.”
Mr Trump narrowly escaped death during the campaign rally event in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024, when gunman Thomas Crooks’ bullet grazed his ear.
As Iran entered its seventh day without the internet, it seemingly broke the blackout to issue the chilling threat.
It comes amid Mr Trump’s repeated warnings he could intervene as the Iran presses on with its most severe crackdown on protesters in years, with thousands dead.
Western military officials are still warning that a strike is imminent despite Mr Trump telling reporters he has it on "good authority" plans for executions in Iran have stopped.
Earlier, he warned the US would respond strongly if protesters are hanged.
The unnamed military official told Reuters: "All the signals are that a U.S. attack is imminent, but that is also how this administration behaves to keep everyone on their toes. Unpredictability is part of the strategy."
It comes hours after the UK followed the US in withdrawing military personnel from the al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, where the RAF is stationed alongside American forces.
US personnel at the base were previously advised to evacuate by Wednesday evening, an American official said.
The decision came as a senior official brought up an earlier Iranian attack there and the US has described the move at the base as a precautionary measure.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday that diplomacy is “always the first option” but that military attacks are “on the table” in responding to the brutal repression.
The reiteration of the options came as President Trump also announced a massive tariff hike on those doing business with the Islamic Republic, sparking further tensions.
Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump announced: "Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America.
"This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"