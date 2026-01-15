The Islamic Republic’s state broadcaster aired footage of the US President assassination attempt he survived in 2024.

Iran issued a death threat to Trump on state TV. Picture: Iran state TV

By Jacob Paul

Iran has issued a chilling death threat to Donald Trump on live television.

The Islamic Republic’s state broadcaster aired footage of the US President assassination attempt he survived in 2024. Accompanying the footage of a bloodied Mr Trump, a Persian message displayed on screen read: “This time it will not miss the target.” Mr Trump narrowly escaped death during the campaign rally event in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024, when gunman Thomas Crooks’ bullet grazed his ear. As Iran entered its seventh day without the internet, it seemingly broke the blackout to issue the chilling threat. It comes amid Mr Trump’s repeated warnings he could intervene as the Iran presses on with its most severe crackdown on protesters in years, with thousands dead. Read more: Iran to fast-track executions - as protester, 26, set to be hanged ‘within hours’ despite warnings from Trump Read more: Iran postpones execution of first protester as regime closes airspace amid fears of 'imminent' US strikes

Donald Trump was injured when an attempt was made on his life at a campaign rally. Picture: Getty

Western military officials are still warning that a strike is imminent despite Mr Trump telling reporters he has it on "good authority" plans for executions in Iran have stopped. Earlier, he warned the US would respond strongly if protesters are hanged. The unnamed military official told Reuters: "All the signals are that a U.S. attack is imminent, but that is also how this administration behaves to keep everyone on their toes. Unpredictability is part of the strategy." It comes hours after the UK followed the US in withdrawing military personnel from the al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, where the RAF is stationed alongside American forces.

Iran's crackdown on protests has left thousands dead. Picture: Getty