Iran death toll reaches 5,000 as blackouts hit two-week mark amid regime's brutal crackdown
The death toll in Iran’s violent crackdown on protests sweeping across the country has reached at least 5,002 but many more are feared dead, activists warned on Friday.
It comes as a nationwide blackout hits its two week mark amid the Islamic regime’s brutal suppression of demonstrations rocking the nation, making the reporting of deaths an even greater challenge.
But the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, whose figures have been accurate in previous waves of unrest, says the death toll has hit at least 5,002.
It says 4,716 people of those killed were demonstrators,and 203 were government-affiliated.
Of those, 43 were children and 40 were civilians not involved in protests, the activists said.
Meanwhile, more than 26,800 people had been detained as it ramps up arrests, the group said.
But some reports suggest the death toll could be closer to 16,000.
The protests are the deadliest to sweep across Iran in decades - prompting Donald Trump to threaten intervention.
This week, the US president warned that America is 'watching' - as he claimed the US had sent a military armada to the region in the wake of the violent protests.
He made the comments aboard Air Force One on Thursday, as he returned from the launch of his Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
It comes as Iran's Supreme Leader hit out at Trump, blaming the President for the thousands of casualties in the country on the US and Israel.
In return, the US President described Iran's tactics against protests as "ancient" and actions "from a thousand years ago".
Trump continued to insist on Thursday that he had "stopped 837 hangings" in Iran, telling leaders in Davos that those individuals "would've been dead, everybody would've been hung," had he not intervened.
US boats are said to be moving towards Iran from the South China Sea, with other military movements including F-15 Strike Eagles arriving in Jordan - marking a notable buildup of US forces in the region.
The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group was also tracked to the region in recent days.
"We have a big flotilla going in that direction. We’ll see what happens," Trump was heard to say.
"We have a big force going toward Iran," Trump added.
"I'd rather not see anything happen but we're watching them very closely."
MPs have called on the Government this week to proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation amid the ongoing protests in Iran.
Labour MP Rachel Blake (Cities of London and Westminster), said her Iranian constituents have called for the “strongest possible action on sanctions” and “fastest possible progress on proscribing the IRGC”.
Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer said the Government has accepted a review by Jonathan Hall KC, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, which set out why a proscription-like tool for state threats is necessary.
He said that the Government “intends to legislate”, but that it would need to be taken forward by the Home Office.