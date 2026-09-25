A senior Iranian official said the most plausible way to end the impasse would be a phased arrangement, with Iran allowing navigation through Hormuz

US President Donald at the UN this week. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said it was up to the United States to choose when the Iran war would end, when asked if the conflict could be over by the end of the year.

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US and Iranian negotiators in New York are exploring a phased path out of war that would involve Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Washington lifting its economic blockade of Iran, sources close to the talks said. The strait has become the central bargaining chip in efforts to end the nearly seven-month US-Iran conflict, with Iran seeking relief from the US blockade that is choking its economy and Washington seeking free passage for ships on the global oil supply route now blocked by Tehran. The talks face a big obstacle as neither side wants to be the first to surrender its leverage, according to comments to Reuters by two Iranian sources, two regional officials and two Western diplomatic sources, but behind Iran's stance is a recognition of the economic cost of prolonged confrontation. A senior Iranian official said the most plausible way to end the impasse would be a phased arrangement, with Iran allowing navigation through Hormuz in return for the US lifting its economic blockade and Tehran potentially gaining access to frozen assets. Read More: UK 'will not tolerate intimidation and threats', Miliband tells Iran's foreign secretary Read More: ‘They bombed a school’: Iran president tells UN ‘we have been the victims of terrorism’ prompting US delegate walk-out

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian speaking at the United Nations General Assembly. Picture: Reuters

President Donald Trump speaking at the UN. Picture: Getty

Want LBC stories before everyone else? Set us as your Preferred Source on Google "One way forward would be to solve the crisis in stages. The first would be to end the blockade and reopen Hormuz," he said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. That would involve US President Donald Trump accepting another temporary fix, after an earlier understanding collapsed in July. So a central challenge facing the negotiators is not just to sketch out a deal but also to ensure any concessions are durable enough for both sides to trust, the sources said. Trump has said he thinks the US and ​Iran could reach a deal after midterm elections to Congress ​on November 3. A senior European official said the Iranians "have a very long list of demands." A White House official said that while "Iran is desperate for a deal, President Trump holds all the cards and will make whatever decision is best for the United States."

A woman walks past a billboard depicting a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guard placing his foot on a U.S. unmanned underwater vehicle. Picture: Alamy