US attack alert issued by FBI over threat of Iran hitting California with unmanned suicide drones
Iran could be plotting to launch a shock drone strike on California using a mystery boat in the Pacific Ocean, FBI chiefs have warned.
The US's federal law enforcement has raised the alarm about a potential strike by the unmanned suicide drones striking their homeland.
Broadcaster ABC News has warned that the FBI in California were warned about a surprise attack from the war-hit Iranian regime.
According to reports, the warning read: “We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran.
“We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”
Officials did not reveal which sites may be targeted in the case of an attack, but California has multiple large cities along its coastline, including San Francisco and Los Angeles.
In recent years, intelligence chiefs have become worried about the use of drones to attack the continental United States.
Because of their lethality and how cheap they are to produce, the drones pose a large risk to Americans.
In September 2025, a separate bulletin warned that Mexican drug cartels may have considered using explosive-laden drones against American forces on the southern border.
“An uncorroborated report suggested that unidentified Mexican cartel leaders had authorized attacks using UAS (drones) carrying explosives against US law enforcement and US military personnel along the US-Mexico border,” the earlier alert said.
“This type of attack against US personnel or interests inside the United States would be unprecedented but exemplifies a plausible scenario, although (cartels) typically avoid actions that would result in unwanted attention or responses from US authorities.”