Iran could be plotting to launch a shock drone strike on California using a mystery boat in the Pacific Ocean, FBI chiefs have warned.

The US's federal law enforcement has raised the alarm about a potential strike by the unmanned suicide drones striking their homeland.

Broadcaster ABC News has warned that the FBI in California were warned about a surprise attack from the war-hit Iranian regime.

According to reports, the warning read: “We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran.

Read More: Iranian hackers take credit for massive cyber attack on US medical equipment firm

Read More: Trade disruption from Iran war ‘not good for the British economy’, Reeves says