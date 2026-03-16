Ukrainian air defence firing at drones during a Russian drone and missile attack over Kyiv. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

Ukraine is offering its battlefield expertise in countering mass drone attacks to Gulf states as tensions rise in the Middle East and concerns grow over the vulnerability of traditional air defence systems.

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Ukraine offers Gulf states its drone war playbook as Iran’s cheap drones swamp Western missile defences. Picture: Getty

Modern air defence systems such as the MIM-104 Patriot were built to destroy high-value threats including ballistic missiles and fast military aircraft, and the interceptor missiles they fire can cost several million dollars each. Increasingly, however, those systems are being used against far cheaper weapons. Russia and Iran have relied heavily on drones such as the Shahed-136, which can cost only tens of thousands of dollars to produce. The result is a stark economic imbalance. A drone costing roughly $20,000 to $50,000 can force a defender to fire a missile costing anywhere from $3 million to $10 million. Repeated over hundreds of attacks, that dynamic risks exhausting stocks of expensive interceptor missiles far faster than attackers run out of cheap drones. Even when every incoming drone is shot down, defenders can still find their air defences depleted by the sheer economics of the exchange.

Drones, made in the UK for Ukraine to use against Russia, could also be used against Iran's aerial Shahed drones. Picture: Alamy

Horiainova's warning comes as the UK and its allies consider how to respond to escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route that carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply. Iran has been accused of attempting to blockade the narrow sea passage, prompting calls from US President Donald Trump for allies to deploy warships to protect global shipping. However, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has so far resisted those calls.

Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister discussed the crisis with Trump over the weekend, including the need to reopen the shipping route and reduce disruption to global trade. Instead of sending warships, Britain is reportedly considering deploying mine-hunting drones to the region amid concerns Iran may be laying explosives in the waterway. Ukrainian officials say the situation highlights the growing role of drones in modern conflict and the economic imbalance between cheap attack systems and costly defensive weapons. “Mass production and low cost proved more effective than technological sophistication without taking the economics of war into account,” Horiainova told LBC. Ukraine has responded by developing layered drone defence systems designed to counter large-scale aerial attacks. “Mass can only be countered with mass, but intelligent mass,” she said. “Interceptor drones, which cost a hundred times less than missiles, mobile units, electronic warfare and an integrated detection network are not a replacement for large systems, but a necessary complement to them.”