Protesters hospitalised after the brutal crackdown in Iran are said to have been executed in their hospital beds as Tehran works to secure power following widespread protests.

Bodies were later found lined up in medical gowns, with gunshot wounds to the head.

This has now extended to hospitals, where reports state that wounded demonstrators are being executed at point blank range, taken whilst still connected to heart monitors and breathing tubes.

It is understood that at least 16,500 people have been killed by security forces.

Some doctors said they attempted to explain that the patients were midway through treatment, but said the security forces were not interested and were taking the patients regardless.

Even those who fled hospital are said to have been hunted down and dealt with by the regime, according to activists.

There are concerns that similar practice is due to possible behind bars, with many other protesters rounded up and thrown into prisons and some reports suggesting secret executions without trial were taking place.

It comes only days after an Iranian soldier was sentenced to death simply for refusing to fire on protesters.

Doctors estimate that at least 80,000 litres of blood has been spilled over the course of the uprising – enough to fill a residential swimming pool.

As the bloodshed continues, Tehran issued a warning against any US intervention, saying it will treat any strikes as an “all out war”.

The threat comes as the US President moves a considerable fleet of US naval resources towards the region.