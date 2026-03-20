Iran has executed one if its top international wrestling stars after the 19-year-old athlete chose to join anti-government protesters in calling out the regime.

Saleh Mohammadi, a champion wrestler was put to death by the regime in a public hanging on Thursday, alongside two other people who were arrested during January's crackdown on protests.

Mohammadi was considered a rising star in the world of wrestling and hailed from Qom, a city located to the south of the capital Tehran.

He was allegedly tortured before confessing to protesting - action considered a capital crime of waging war against God. He is said to have been executed without a fair trial, according to human rights groups.

Trump had called on Iranian citizens to take to the streets, urging them to "keep protesting" in the wake of US-Israeli attacks that began on February 28.

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It comes as fears grow for the welfare of athletes choosing to protest against the regime, after Iran's women's football team landed back in the country.

The women were branded “wartime traitors” by Iran's leadership after they failed to sing the national anthem at the Asia Cup earlier this month.