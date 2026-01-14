It comes as the death toll from the country's protests is said to have passed 2,500 but the total number remains unclear

Erfan Soltani, 26, was sentenced to death by hanging which is set to be carried out on Wednesday.

By Alex Storey

The desperate family of an Iranian clothes shop owner who is due to be hanged for protesting against the country's regime has begged Donald Trump to step in.

Reacting to her cousin's scheduled execution, Somayeh said: "I was in so much shock, I cried so much. "I keep feeling as if I am in a dream." She added: "He has always fought for the freedom of Iran, and today we see him standing under the gallows." On Tuesday, the US President warned Tehran it would enforce "very strong action" if the country began hanging protesters. He told reporters: "I haven't heard about the hanging. If they hang them, you're going to see some things. We will take very strong action if they do such a thing."

But the Kurdish human rights organisation Hengaw has said there may be "many" more cases like Mr Soltani's. The country's judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, hinted there would be "fast trials and executions" for those detained. He said: "If a person burned someone, beheaded someone and set them on fire, then we must do our work quickly." Mr Soltani was sentenced to be hanged on Wednesday following his arrest during the protests in Karaj last Thursday.

He was tried, convicted and sentenced to death, becoming the first participant in the protests to do so. The news was condemned by human rights groups including Iran Human Rights, who have called on international support to stop the killing. They said: "His family was told that he had been sentenced to death and that the sentence is due to be carried out on 14 January."

