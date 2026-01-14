Around 2,000 people have been confirmed killed in protests but opposition figures claim the death toll could be as high as 12,000

By Asher McShane

Fears are growing of a series of secretive mass executions of protesters in Iran, as a young man faces death by hanging for taking part in action against the Tehran regime.

Iran is currently subject to a total internet blackout, with families kept in the dark about whether their loved ones have been detained. The Kurdish human rights organisation Hengaw has said there may be ‘many’ more cases like that of young shopkeeper Erfan Soltani, who is due to be executed by hanging today.

Hengaw spokesman Awyer Shekhi said there could be ‘many’ other cases like his. "He's just someone who's against the current situation in Iran... now he's received a death sentence for expressing his opinion,” she said. Arina Moradi, a member of the Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights who has spoken to sources close to the Soltani family, told the Daily Mail: "At this stage, Hengaw has not been able to independently confirm whether Erfan Soltani was executed today. "Due to the ongoing and near-total internet and telecommunications shutdown, our ability to verify developments in real time remains extremely limited. "We are actively trying to re-establish contact with sources connected to this case. "However, so far, we have not received confirmation as to whether the family was ultimately able to see him, nor whether the sentence has been implemented." Erfan’s sister tried to pursue his case and help him but was stonewalled. The Iranian authorities have said they will allow a final meeting with family members before his execution. Tehran prosecutors have said Iranian authorities would press capital charges of “moharebeh”, or “waging war against God”, against some suspects arrested over recent demonstrations. The US State Department on its Farsi language X account said of Soltani: “Erfan is the first protester to be sentenced to death, but he won’t be the last,” adding that more than 10,600 Iranians had been arrested since the protests began on December 28. Erfan is due to be hanged on Wednesday morning local time. Donald Trump has said the US would retaliate should they begin executions.

The theocratic dictatorship has admitted that at least 2,000 people have been killed by authorities cracking down on the protests. However, opposition groups have claimed that as many as 12,000 have lost their lives as a result of the lethal repression. Speaking of Mr Soltani's situation, the Iran Human Rights group said on Tuesday: "His family was told that he had been sentenced to death and that the sentence is due to be carried out on 14 January." Mr Trump has repeatedly hinted at US intervention as the protests rage, saying on Tuesday that "help is on its way" but refusing to elaborate on what actions would follow. The President wrote on Truth Social: "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!"

He reiterated the message during a speech in Detroit, saying that his administration had abruptly ended talks with Iranian officials until the brutal crackdown on protesters ceases. Sources say long-range missile strikes remain an option for Washington, where officials are also considering cyber operations and psychological campaign responses. Verified information from inside Iran has been scarce since the protests began in recent weeks due to the regime restricting internet access for its citizens. Trump ally Elon Musk has reportedly offered use of Starlink satellites to allow Iranian citizens to get online, as he has done so for those in Ukraine and disaster zones in recent years.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has announced plans for “full and further sanctions” against Iran targeting finance, energy, transport, software and other significant industries. Iran has blamed the unrest on foreign influence and instigation, but Ms Cooper has slammed this as “lies and propaganda”. Announcing plans for fresh sanctions against the regime, the Foreign Secretary said in the Commons: “Just as they did in 2022, it’s absolutely clear the Iranian regime are trying to paint these protests as the result of foreign influence and instigation. “They’re using that accusation to try and whip up opposition to the protests amongst anti-Western Iranians and try to justify their vicious and sickening attacks on the ordinary civilians marching through the streets.

