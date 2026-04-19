Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf gave an interview to state media after Trump claimed he "would not be blackmailed" over the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has said the US won't be "blackmailed" by Iran over the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

A second round of talks between the US and Iran near despite the Strait of Hormuz remaining closed, after Iranian gunboats fired on a tanker northeast of Oman.

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Iran’s top negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf gave an interview to state media ahead of a possible second round of face-to-face talks with the US. He said “progress has been made” and both sides had a “more realistic understanding of each other”, but noted that “the gaps remain significant” between the two powers. Mr Ghalibaf also accused US President Donald Trump of lying, saying Iran has not given up nuclear enrichment, and would not hand over the so called “nuclear dust”. He added that nuclear issues and Strait of Hormuz remained central issues. The speech follows a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) saying that control of the Strait of Hormuz has now “returned to its previous state” because of the US’s continuing blockade of Iranian ports. The IRGC Navy has now said that the vital waterway will stay closed until the US blockade is lifted, according to Iranian state media. Read more: Counter terror police investigating attempted arson attack reported at north London synagogue Read more: FBI director Kash Patel denies he is a threat to US national security after excessive drinking claims

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, left, meets with hand with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in Islamabad, Pakistan, ahead of another potential round of negotiations with the US. Picture: Alamy

Iran’s IRIB broadcaster shared an IRGC statement that said the United States has “continued acts of piracy and maritime theft under the guise of a so-called blockade." "For this reason, control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic waterway is now under strict management and control by the armed forces,” it said. Meanwhile, Axios, citing a US official, has reported that there have been at least three attacks on ships in the strait since the re-closure. At least one ship was hit and suffered some damage, but there were no reports of injuries, the official said. Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued a written statement warning his country's “enemies” that the Iranian navy is ready to make them “taste the bitterness of new defeats”. Meanwhile, Iran's leadership has repeated its claim that ships must pay to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. According to a statement from the national security council, shared by the Iranian state Fars news agency, Iran said it is determined to exercise supervision and control over traffic through the strait "until the war is definitively ended" and a lasting peace is achieved in the region. It added that this would be achieved by receiving complete information from passing vessels, issuing a certificate of passage and "paying the costs related to security, safety, and environmental protection services".

A convoy of tankers has passed through the Strait of Hormuz after the major shipping route reopened on Friday. Picture: MarineTraffic