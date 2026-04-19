Iran 'far from final agreement' with Trump ahead of second round of talks in Pakistan
Iran’s top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf gave an interview to state media after Trump claimed he "would not be blackmailed" over the Strait of Hormuz.
A second round of talks between the US and Iran near despite the Strait of Hormuz remaining closed, after Iranian gunboats fired on a tanker northeast of Oman.
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Iran’s top negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf gave an interview to state media ahead of a possible second round of face-to-face talks with the US.
He said “progress has been made” and both sides had a “more realistic understanding of each other”, but noted that “the gaps remain significant” between the two powers.
Mr Ghalibaf also accused US President Donald Trump of lying, saying Iran has not given up nuclear enrichment, and would not hand over the so called “nuclear dust”.
He added that nuclear issues and Strait of Hormuz remained central issues.
The speech follows a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) saying that control of the Strait of Hormuz has now “returned to its previous state” because of the US’s continuing blockade of Iranian ports.
The IRGC Navy has now said that the vital waterway will stay closed until the US blockade is lifted, according to Iranian state media.
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Iran’s IRIB broadcaster shared an IRGC statement that said the United States has “continued acts of piracy and maritime theft under the guise of a so-called blockade."
"For this reason, control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic waterway is now under strict management and control by the armed forces,” it said.
Meanwhile, Axios, citing a US official, has reported that there have been at least three attacks on ships in the strait since the re-closure.
At least one ship was hit and suffered some damage, but there were no reports of injuries, the official said.
Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, issued a written statement warning his country's “enemies” that the Iranian navy is ready to make them “taste the bitterness of new defeats”.
Meanwhile, Iran's leadership has repeated its claim that ships must pay to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
According to a statement from the national security council, shared by the Iranian state Fars news agency, Iran said it is determined to exercise supervision and control over traffic through the strait "until the war is definitively ended" and a lasting peace is achieved in the region.
It added that this would be achieved by receiving complete information from passing vessels, issuing a certificate of passage and "paying the costs related to security, safety, and environmental protection services".
Previously, US President Donald Trump rejected the prospect of ships paying to pass through the strait.
Trump later addressed the closure during a press conference on Saturday, saying, "It's working out very well".
"They got a little cute as they have been doing for 47 years," he said.
He also reiterated claims that the US had mostly eliminated the country's navy, air force and leadership.
"They wanted to close up the strait again as they have been doing for years, they can't blackmail us.
"We'll have some information by the end of the day. We're talking to them, we're taking a tough stand."
But Iran's deputy foreign minister has said there will be no further in-person peace talks with the US until it changes its "maximalist" demands.
Speaking at a diplomacy forum in Turkey, Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran was seeking the finalisation of a "framework agreement" before moving to another meeting.
"We are still not there yet to move on to an actual meeting because there are issues that the Americans have not yet abandoned their maximalist position".