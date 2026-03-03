A group of supporters were also seen flying the pre-Islamic Revolutionary flag

The team refused to sing the national anthem amid Middle East conflict. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The Iranian women's football team refused to sing their national anthem before their Asia Cup match against South Korea on Monday night.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The national anthem, Mehr-e Khavaran, was played ahead of kick off at the Cbus Super Stadium in Queensland, Australia, yet, footage showed the team remained silent - staring straight ahead and some clearly emotional. A small number of supporters were also seen flying the pre-Islamic Revolutionary flag featuring the golden lion and sun. Iran head coach Marziyeh Jafari was pictured on the sidelines smiling as the anthem was played, although the match ended up in a 3-0 win for South Korea. Read more: Gas and oil prices soar and queues grow at UK pumps as Iran warns it will ‘set fire’ to ships in Strait of Hormuz Read more: Will Iran boycott the World Cup — and what would it mean for the tournament?

A defying silence



The Iranian women’s football national team REFUSED to sing the anthem of the Islamic regime.



Side note: By the time their next game comes up, they probably don’t even have to wear those hijabs anymore. pic.twitter.com/YrqJaYpnln — Throwback Iran (@Tarikh_Eran) March 2, 2026

It comes after it was confirmed earlier this week US-Israeli strikes had killed Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had ruled the country since 1989. In the pre-match press conference, Jafari declined to comment on the military strikes or the death of her country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying the squad needed to keep their focus on the tournament. She said: “We shouldn’t be talking about these issues at all now. “Right now, the team is in a very important competition that holds great rights for women [...] next question.” The moment unfolded against the backdrop of escalating conflict in the Middle East. Following the assassination, Tehran has since launched counterattacks targeting Israel, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The match culminated in a 3-0 win to South Korea. Picture: Getty