Iran's women's football team saluted the national anthem before their Asia Cup match on Thursday morning - just three days after refusing to sing it.

The squad made headlines on Monday evening when the Mehr-e Khavaran anthem was played ahead of kick-off against South Korea in Queensland, Australia, only to be met by silence by its players. But in a change in stance, the team gestured a military salute while some joined in with the singing before their 4-0 defeat. Sources close to Australian TV network SBS have reportedly claimed the Iranian side have been under very strict surveillance during the tournament and were "monitored the whole time". Read more: Iran women's football team refuse to sing national anthem before Asia Cup match Read more: Stock markets rebound and energy prices ease but fears remain over Iran war

In a press conference before the Australia fixture, Iranian striker Sara Didar became visibly emotional and shared concerns for the safety and well-being of their families and loved ones amid the conflict in the Middle East. The 21-year-old started as a substitute for Thursday's game on the Gold Coast, where Iran is scheduled to compete in all three of its Group A matches. Before Monday's 3-0 defeat to South Korea, Iran head coach Marziyeh Jafari was pictured on the sidelines smiling as the anthem was played. In the press conference before that match, Jafari declined to comment on the military strikes or the death of her country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying the squad needed to keep their focus on the tournament. She said: "We shouldn’t be talking about these issues at all now. Right now, the team is in a very important competition that holds great rights for women [...] next question."

