JD Vance has insisted the Iran conflict is not a “forever war” as anger grows at the US’ ongoing campaign in the Middle East.

Recent polling shows the majority of Americans are against the US’ military action in Iran, with 89% of Democrats opposing it and 77% of Republicans in support according to one survey.

It comes as Trump continues to come under fire for keeping the war going, despite vowing to keep America out of so-called forever wars such as those in Iraq, Vietnam and Afghanistan.

He added: "And number two, this is not going to be the sort of thing that lasts forever.. This is not a forever war.”

"It's important for the American people to know two things: number one, [any end to the war] will be for their security and prosperity, that's why we're doing this,” Mr Vance said.

Speaking to reporters in the White House, the US Vice President addressed concerns that Donald Trump’s war is continuing to drag on as US and Iran peace talks continue to stall.

Meanwhile, Trump’s approval ratings continue to sink amid his unpopular war.

Seeking to calm peoples’ anger, Mr Vance said: "We're going to take care of business and come home. That's what the president promised and what we'll deliver."

But nearly three months since the conflict began, neither the US or Iran has reached a resolution despite a current pause in fighting, as they attempt to flesh out a deal to end the fighting.

Iran is reportedly refusing to agree to the US’ demand to end its nuclear programme and its request for Tehran’s unconditional reopening of the blockaded Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, Tehran has called on the US to end the war and remove its military blockade of the country’s ports.

On Monday, Trump said he will hold off launching a planned attack against Iran following a request of Gulf allies, but warned he could still launch a "full, large scale assault" at a "moment's notice".

The US president claimed renewed military strikes were due to take place today but he backed down as “serious negotiations are now taking place”, according to his Gulf allies.

Trump warned that if no deal is reached he could strike Iran within two or three days, shattering the already-fragile ceasefire.

Vance expressed some optimism about the future of the US-Iran relationship as he briefed reporters today.

“We have an opportunity here, I think, to reset the relationship that has existed between Iran and the United States for 47 years,” he said.

The vice president added: “That’s what the president has asked us to do, and that’s what we’re going to keep on working at.”

But he warned the US could revert to “option B” - restarting its military action if Iran refuses to meet America’s demands.

He: “It takes two to tango. We are not going to have a deal that allows the Iranians to have a nuclear weapon. So, as the president just told me, we’re locked and loaded. We don’t want to go down that pathway, but the president is willing and able to go down that pathway if we have to.”