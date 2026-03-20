The run appeared to place the aircraft carrier and its escort group north-west of Cyprus, around 100km from the Turkish coast

French aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle sails in the Mediterranean. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A sailor’s public fitness data appeared to show the near real-time position of the Charles-de-Gaulle and its escort group during a sensitive deployment in the Mediterranean.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A French Navy officer’s public Strava account may have exposed the location of France’s aircraft carrier battle group in the eastern Mediterranean, according to a report by French newspaper Le Monde. A young officer, referred to as Arthur, recorded a run of just over 7km in 35 minutes on March 13 using a connected watch linked to the sports app. Because his Strava profile was set to public, the data could be viewed online. The run appeared to place the aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle and its escort group north-west of Cyprus, around 100km from the Turkish coast. Read More: Starmer calls for deal with Iran as Middle East war 'puts added pressure on cost of living' amid surging prices Read More: Iran executes 19-year-old international wrestling star as fears grow for athletes in wake of anti-government protests

Arthur's route on fitness app Strava. Picture: La Monde

France’s carrier deployment to the region had already been announced publicly and President Emmanuel Macron said on March 3 that he had ordered the naval group to move after the start of the war involving Israel, the United States and Iran. The carrier had previously been in the Baltic on a Nato exercise, and its passage through the Strait of Gibraltar was announced on 6 March. Publishing the group’s exact position, almost in real time and on a public platform, is considered a serious security lapse given the conflict in the Middle East.

Members of the French navy walk aboard French aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle. Picture: Getty