Has Iran’s ‘terror gig economy’ hit Britain? Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

Security sources have warned the arson attack on Jewish community ambulances in north London may fit a growing pattern of Iran-linked networks outsourcing violence to loosely organised criminals recruited online.

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One source specialising in Iranian external operations told LBC the group claiming responsibility appears to have little real-world structure, raising the prospect of state-backed direction operating behind the scenes. “The group concerned primarily appears to exist as a Telegram channel which had approximately 100 members as of this morning,” the source said. “Rather than them actually existing in any meaningful form and carrying out attacks against European Jewish communities, it is a realistic possibility that an Iranian security agency is responsible, either instructing local agents case officers have recruited and trained or simply paying criminal elements to do their bidding. “It is also a realistic possibility that an Iranian proxy supported by the IRGC’s Quds Force such as Iraqi or Lebanese Hezbollah are issuing instructions rather than a security agency.” The warning comes after four ambulances belonging to the Jewish emergency charity Hatzola were destroyed in a fire in Golders Green in the early hours of the morning. Read more: Counter-terror police lead probe into anti-Semitic arson attack on four Jewish community ambulances Read more: Moment arsonists set Jewish community ambulances on fire in 'deeply shocking anti-Semitic attack' Counter terror police, MI5 and the Secret Intelligence Service have been on "high alert" since the US launched attacks on Iran, Andy Hughes, LBC's Crime Correspondent reported.