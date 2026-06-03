Iran has agreed not to have nuclear weapons, as Trump reveals he'll 'probably meet' the new Ayatollah
The US President has acknowledged reports of a tense exchange between him and Benjamin Netanyahu, who he reportedly called "f****** crazy" after his latest attacks in Lebanon
Donald Trump has revealed that Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon, and shared that he will “probably meet with Iran’s Ayatollah at some point”.
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The US president told the Pod Force One podcast that Iran’s leader was engaged in peace talks with the US and that the “Iran situation is rapidly evolving – will be very good”.
Speaking of the new Supreme Leader, Mojataba Khamenei, Trump said, “I would like to meet him, and we probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out”
“They've already agreed they're not going to have a nuclear weapon,' Trump said, saying that Iran could still 'change their mind.”
“I did have to say we have to do something about Iran, because regardless of how well we're doing [economically], we can't let them have a nuclear weapon,” he said.
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Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since taking over from his late father, the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli attack earlier this year.
He went on: “I mean, now they can change their mind, but that was one of the things they've had to agree, they've agreed to that. That was the big thing”.
He also asserted that the US no longer needs “boots on the ground now.”
This comes after reports emerged about a furious exchange between the US President and Benjamin Netanyahu in which Trump allegedly called the Israeli Prime Minister “f****** crazy”, according to US outlet Axios.
Trump minimised the claims in the report, which stemmed from an anonymous US official source, but acknowledged he had a tense exchange.
“I did,” Trump told the host. “I wouldn't say angry. I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon, you know.”
He went on to maintain that he and Netanyahu get on very well.
Tensions in the Gulf intensified on Wednesday after the US and Iran launched new strikes on the region, and Kuwait claimed that its airport was hit by Iranian drones.
The US military said it launched “self-defence” strikes near the Strait of Hormuz in Iran overnight, downed ballistic missiles and drones, and shot at ships and Gulf countries.
This latest string of attacks threatens to destabilise the already shaky ceasefire, which has spiked oil prices by more than 2 per cent and sees the strait still largely closed more than three months on from the initial US and Israeli strikes on Iran.