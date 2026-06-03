The US President has acknowledged reports of a tense exchange between him and Benjamin Netanyahu, who he reportedly called "f****** crazy" after his latest attacks in Lebanon

President Trump has said he 'would like to meet' Iran's new Supreme Leader who has not been seen in public for months. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Donald Trump has revealed that Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon, and shared that he will “probably meet with Iran’s Ayatollah at some point”.

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The US president told the Pod Force One podcast that Iran’s leader was engaged in peace talks with the US and that the “Iran situation is rapidly evolving – will be very good”. Speaking of the new Supreme Leader, Mojataba Khamenei, Trump said, “I would like to meet him, and we probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out” “They've already agreed they're not going to have a nuclear weapon,' Trump said, saying that Iran could still 'change their mind.” “I did have to say we have to do something about Iran, because regardless of how well we're doing [economically], we can't let them have a nuclear weapon,” he said. Read more: Marco Rubio insists US will 'win' Iran war after Trump 'tells Netanyahu everyone hates him' Read more: Iran continues attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait as peace talks with US stagger on amid Trump-Netanyahu rift

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has been shrouded in mystery since the joint US-Israeli attack in February. Picture: Getty

Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since taking over from his late father, the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli attack earlier this year. He went on: “I mean, now they can change their mind, but that was one of the things they've had to agree, they've agreed to that. That was the big thing”. He also asserted that the US no longer needs “boots on the ground now.” This comes after reports emerged about a furious exchange between the US President and Benjamin Netanyahu in which Trump allegedly called the Israeli Prime Minister “f****** crazy”, according to US outlet Axios. Trump minimised the claims in the report, which stemmed from an anonymous US official source, but acknowledged he had a tense exchange.

Trump allegedly called Benjamin Netanyahu 'f****** crazy' for his attacks on Lebanon. Picture: Getty