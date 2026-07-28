An Iranian video targets Melania Trump and Barron, suggesting assassination tactics while highlighting her public appearances. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

The US Secret Service says it is investigating a disturbing propaganda film which encourages attacks on the First Lady, discusses poisoning her clothes and ends with a direct threat against her 20-year-old son.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An Iranian news agency controlled by figures in the country’s Revolutionary Guard has released a chilling video encouraging the assassination of Melania Trump and threatening her son Barron. The two-minute film, titled “Where to Kill Melania?!”, contains what it claims is a detailed assessment of the First Lady’s movements, shopping habits and security arrangements in New York. Much of the footage appears to have been generated using artificial intelligence, with fabricated images showing Mrs Trump travelling in a motorcade and visiting designer shops in Manhattan. The video calls on “global freedom fighters” to take action against the First Lady, discusses possible opportunities to attack her and ends with the warning: “This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us.” The US Secret Service has said it is aware of the footage and is looking into it as a potential threat. Nate Herring, a spokesman for the agency, said: “The Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protectees.” He added: “Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence.” The USSS does not only protect politicians and high profile, at risk persons, but also maintains a protective intelligence network which investigates thousands of threats a year against the President and others under it's protection. Read more: John Healey refuses to say if Iran has capability to strike UK Read more: Trump is giving Iran talks 'a little bit of room,' as Tehran says it will 'halt strikes' as long as pause in attacks continues

The film was published on Monday by Tasnim News Agency, an Iranian outlet with direct ties to the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The US Treasury says Tasnim was founded by two IRGC commanders and has continued to operate under the organisation’s control. Washington sanctioned the agency in 2023, describing it as being owned or controlled by, or acting on behalf of, the Revolutionary Guard. The video attempts to use publicly available information up as a sophisticated intelligence operation, claiming its material was gathered from anonymous security networks and satellite imagery. It uses maps, aerial images and surveillance-style graphics to identify luxury shops said to be visited by Mrs Trump, including stores around Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue. It also claims that changes to the streets around the First Lady’s route, including the removal of public bins and the sealing of manhole covers, could indicate that a protected visit is imminent. Aran Dharmeratnam, a security expert working in protective intelligence, told LBC that material designed to inspire attacks could pose a genuine risk, even if it was not produced as part of an organised Iranian operation. “Content depicting threats, encouraging violence or providing instructions intended to help terror cells or lone actors carry out attacks or assassination plots must be taken extremely seriously,” he said. “Organised threat actors often use this material to spread hatred, cause chaos and encourage loss of life. Even if the video was created by a lone aggressor rather than as part of a proxy operation, it will be treated seriously by the US Secret Service and counter-terrorism and law-enforcement agencies. “Terror networks are constantly exchanging tactics and encouraging hostile actors to carry out attacks against US political figures. Fortunately, many of these plots are thwarted by US law enforcement, intelligence and security services.”