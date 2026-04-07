Footage shows civilians linked up in a chain while waving Islamic Republic flags in front of a power plant - which Donald Trump has threatened to attack.

Iranians have been seen gathering round power plants following Donald Trump's threat to attack them. Picture: Fars News Agency

By Jacob Paul

Iranians are forming human shields around power plants and bridges after Donald Trump warned he would target civilian infrastructure if Tehran does not accept his peace deal by tonight.

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Footage released by Iranian state media shows huge crowds gathering around the sites as they stand in defiance of potentially disastrous looming US strikes. In one video, civilians are linked up in a chain while waving Islamic Republic flags in front of a power plant - after Trump warned on Monday that today would be "Power Plant Day" as he threatened a four-hour obliteration of the country's facilities. On Tuesday, Mr Trump said "a whole civilization will die tonight" if "total regime change" is not enacted in Iran ahead of his proposed peace deal deadline of 8pm EST (1am BST). Read more: 'Several explosions' rock Kharg Island hours before Trump ‘deadline’ - as Iran insists 'restraint is over' Read more: 'Money before morals': Wes Streeting condemns Wireless organiser Melvin Benn over Kanye West booking backlash

🇮🇷🇺🇸🇮🇱⚡️– Iranians have formed a human chain in front of the Kazeroon combined-cycle power plant due to threats of strikes against the facility. pic.twitter.com/YBmuTn1zUb — MonitorX (@MonitorX99800) April 7, 2026

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social this afternoon, the US President insisted that Iran's population will "never be brought back" if US strikes take place. "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote. The threat comes hours after Kharg Island was reportedly hit by a series of strikes, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday, with Iran's Revolutionary Guard issuing a warning to regional neighbours. The Revolutionary Guard had earlier warned its neighbours that "restraint is over", adding that it will target US and partners' infrastructure and disrupt regional oil and gas supplies "for years". Mr Trump has given Tehran until 8pm on Tuesday Washington time (1am on Wednesday UK time) to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz or be bombed “back to the Stone Ages”. Yesterday, he warned "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran", writing on Truth Social: "There will be nothing like it!!!" He added in the expletive-filled threat: "Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy b******* or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, the US President insisted that Iran's population will "never be brought back" if US strikes take place. Picture: LBC

White House Trump Briefing hours before the US President took to social media as he threatened to 'wipe out an entire civilisation'. Picture: Getty

Trump continued: "However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?" "We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. "47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" Reiterating its stance on the UK joining the US and Istael in policing the Strait, Downing Street said on Tuesday that UK’s focus remains “de-escalation” and a “negotiated settlement” for the region. Calls for a resolution come as Mr Trump appeared to escalate his rhetoric and the US-Israeli bombing campaign continued.

It comes hours after the President joined CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as well as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine for a press conference. Picture: Alamy

An earlier post by the US President threatened to reduce Iran's leadership to "living in hell" as he referred to the Iranian regime as "crazy b*****ds". Iran then flatly rejected his proposed ceasefire - one that would ultimately see the Strait of Hormuz opened for a short period. It comes as the US military struck dozens of Iranian military targets on Kharg Island overnight, according to an American official speaking to NBC News. Iranian media announced the strikes earlier in the day, with the US confirming targets along the northern side of Kharg Island - Iran's oil production hub. It comes as gunfire was heard near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, with one attacker shot dead and two others injured - with two police officers wounded in the attack.

A woman holds an Iranian flag at an intersection in downtown Tehran, Iran. Picture: Alamy