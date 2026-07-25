Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has accused the UK Government of “complicity in the crime of aggression and war crimes”

Iranian attend the funeral procession for seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed in a strike in Syria. Picture: ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Iran has been sending suspected operatives into the UK via small boats coming across the Channel.

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An investigation by the Telegraph found that people with links to Iranian intelligence have allegedly been intercepted by UK authorities while attempting to enter the country. People smugglers told the outlet that Tehran will help migrants cross into the country in exchange for a "favour" when they are settled. It comes as Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) accused the Government of “complicity in the crime of aggression and war crimes” by allowing the US to carry out “unlawful attacks” from British bases. Read more: UK 'ready to defend itself' after Iran issues threat over RAF base use Read more: AI chatbots hand terrorists a blueprint for attacks and homemade bombs, security expert warns

In a statement, the MFA said that anyone who supports “military aggression against Iran will bear responsibility for the consequences and repercussions of its decision”. Iranian officials have said that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) controls smuggling networks between the Middle East and Europe. Those who have been intercepted by authorities reportedly have links to Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security, which is responsible for overseas operations. An Iranian official told The Telegraph: “Of course, don’t forget that our armed forces have influence and run the [smuggling] routes in some cases if they want. “At the moment we have people right there in London, revolutionary people who care about the world and the lives of children – they wait for us to tell them what to do. We have not done that yet, but we can easily make London unsafe for you if we want to. “These smuggling routes are more important and useful than the missiles for us – we do not need a missile to target London, it’s easier than that.”

"Revolutionary people" have been stationed in London via the smuggling networks in connection with the IRGC's Unit 700 - which is the logistics branch of the Quds Force, the IRGC's covert foreign operations division. However, more people with ties to the IRGC are arriving in the UK by legal flights as opposed to small boats. Counter-terror police have been investigating links between the Iranian regime and a spate of attacks in London over the last few months. Vicki Evans, senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism, said incidents of arson have been “similar in nature”, targeting Israeli and Jewish premises within London. "Most have been claimed online by a group, Ashab al-Yamin, the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right," she said in April.

Burnt out ambulances are pictured at the scene of an antisemitic arson attack in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London, on March 24, 2026. Picture: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images