Comparing the strength of Israel and Iran militaties as fighting continues

The Merkava Mark III-D main battle tank of the Israel Defense Force. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

At least 80 people have died after a torpedo struck the Iranian IRIS Dena 75 warship on Wednesday, the US has claimed.

An Israeli tank during an operation. Picture: Alamy

In response, officials in Tehran have ordered strikes on bases of the US and its allies, with Israel having also become involved in assisting the American operation. Israeli defence minister Israel Katz has now, in a latest development, vowed to wipe out the new supreme leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has always had an anti-Israel stance and this crisis has further stoked tensions between them. Here we study the sizes and power of militaries that both countries can call upon. Iran v Israel: How their militaries compare Budget Iran has an annual budget of $24 billion for its military, as of 2021, which was around 17% of its government budget. For 2026, Israel has planned a spend of $36bn for its military. This difference has allowed Israel to buy cutting edge equipment and also invest in cyber warfare strategy. Key to Israel’s strength, however, is its alliance with the United States.

An Iranian missile is fired during a drill. Picture: Alamy