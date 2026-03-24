It comes following a weekend of mixed messages from President Trump over the prospect of ending the war

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Iran and Israel have launched strikes against each other just hours after Donald Trump piled pressure on Tehran to make a deal to end the war despite previously threatening to strike the nation's energy sites.

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President Donald Trump previously said he would pause the conflict which would last five days. Picture: Alamy

Iran appeared to carried out its threat as missiles were fired towards the Eilat area of southern Isreal. Strikes have also been reported in the cities of Dimona and Yeruham. Residents in the Jerusalem have heard loud explosions, it is also claimed. The agency posted a message on Telegram which appeared to dismiss claims made by Trump that the two sides had undergone the first stage of negotiations. The message read: "Informed officials in Iran announced that there were no negotiations and emphasised that until the US completely withdrew, evacuated its bases in the region, paid compensation, and received valid guarantees not to repeat the aggression, neither would the war end nor would the Strait of Hormuz be reopened. "According to this report, even after the possible end of the war, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to the pre-war situation". However, the IDF also posted on X it had "just begun another wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran". The Israeli military said it would continue operations in line with the country's Government directives until further notice. Earlier on Monday, Trump posted a typo-ridden update on TruthSocial where he stated his pause will last for five days, but added that it depends on "the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions". Over the weekend, the President laid down a 48-hour ultimatum which demanded Iran reopen the Strait or face new strikes on key energy sites.

Asked who would in charge of the passage following any deal to end the conflict, Trump said: "Maybe me, me and whoever the next ayatollah (is)." However, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, also called the Trump administration's claims of talks as "fake news". Air raid sirens have been heard in multiple Israeli cities with alarms being raised in heard in the town of Nahariya, as well as Avivim and Bir'on, which comes after heavy explosions were reported in Tehran, Iran's capital city. Loud blasts have also been heard in Jerusalem, where rescue teams were sent to a damaged building. The IDF said: "Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat." His rebuttal followed reports that Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and the President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have been negotiating with Mr Ghalibaf.

The IDF has warned of the strikes. Picture: X