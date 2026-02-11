Many wounded patients have allegedly been found with bullet holes in their heads.

By Jacob Paul

The Iranian regime is killing protesters still wired up to machines in their hospital beds as the government’s brutal crackdown on demonstrators continues, a doctor has claimed.

The death toll in the deadly suppression of unrest is still mounting more than a month after protests first broke out. More than 6,400 people have been killed and over 51,500 arrested on charges linked to demonstrations, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on Monday. According to a health worker named in a report as Dr. R, some of those slaughtered have been killed in their hospital beds. The medic, who is a member of the Aida Health Alliance, said that many wounded patients have been found with bullet holes in their heads. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is accused of being behind the murders, and has also allegedly arresting several medical staff as they treated the patients. Read more: Netanyahu races to Washington for emergency Trump meeting amid Israel's fears over high stakes US-Iran talks Read more: I support survivors of Iran's regime. When headlines fade, the trauma will remain

“If the patient already had the shot in the head [when they arrived at the hospital], nobody would put the tube or catheter in because they're already dead”, Dr R told the Jerusalem Post. “So it means they went into the hospital and they killed them on the treatment bed,” they said. Dr. R also shared chilling images with the newspaper showing bodies in black bags still connected to medical tubes and catheters with bullet wounds. The images have not been independently verified. Iran Human Rights director, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, said: "The testimonies of doctors show that the Islamic Republic has trampled even the most basic human and medical principles and has systematically used hospitals as instruments of repression and killing. “The deliberate shutdown of ventilators, the prevention of treatment for the injured, and the arrest of patients from hospital beds constitute crimes against humanity and demonstrate the complete collapse of any ethical or legal standards in this government.” It follows similar reports last month that demonstrators were being executed at point blank range while still connected to heart monitors and breathing tubes. Some doctors said they attempted to explain that the patients were midway through treatment, but said the security forces were not interested and were taking the patients regardless. Even those who fled hospital are said to have been hunted down and dealt with by the regime, according to activists.