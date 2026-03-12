Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran's former Supreme Leader, is reportedly in a coma. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Iran has been plunged into further crisis after it was revealed the new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is seriously injured.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 56-year-old - the son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - has not been seen since since becoming supreme leader on Monday. His father and wife both were killed in an Israeli air strike February 28 that started the war. According to the Sun, the Iranian leader is in a coma after losing one or both of his legs as well as sustaining serious stomach or liver damage. It is unclear Khamenei was injured on the same day his father died but he is not directing the strategy. He is currently under intensive care at the Sina University Hospital in Tehran's historic quarter, with a section of the hospital sealed off and surrounded by security. Read More: Iran war LIVE: Trump says military action will lower fuel prices after Tehran threatened $200-a-barrel oil Read More: US attack alert issued by FBI over threat of Iran hitting California with unmanned suicide drones

Members of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi Forces stand in front of a billboard depicting Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Baghdad's Tahrir Square. Picture: Getty

The outlet also reported Khamenei is in a “very serious” condition under the care of Mohammad Reza Zafargjani. Zafargjani is Iran’s Minister of health, Treatment and Medical Education but also one of the country’s top trauma surgeons and the regime’s most trusted physician The source said in a message: “One or two of his legs have been cut off. His liver or stomach has also ruptured. He is apparently in a coma as well.”

Smoke after an explosion in Tehran. Picture: Alamy

Many foreign nationals have been getting out of the Persian Gulf region since the war began, including over 45,000 UK citizens, the UK Foreign Office said. Some 40,000 people returned to the United States, according to the American state department. In addition to the nearly 500 people killed in Lebanon, Iran has said more than 1,300 people have been killed there and Israel has reported 12 people dead. The US has lost seven soldiers while another eight have suffered severe injuries.

Overnight, two ships were struck off the coast of Iraq, near the port of Umm Qasr, killing one person and injuring 38 others, the head of the General Company for Iraqi ports said. The explosions come after three cargo vessels were hit by “unknown projectiles” in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday. Iraq rescued more than 20 crew members from ⁠the two ​vessels, which both caught fire in the attacks and are still ablaze, according to Farhan al-Fartousi, Iraq's director general ​of ⁠the General ⁠Company for Ports. Following the attacks, the country's oil ports have reportedly "completely stopped operations", while commercial ports continue to operate.

A woman sits on rubble across from a residential building in Tehran. Picture: Alamy