Ali Khamenei was unnerved by the rapid build-up of American military forces in the Persian Gulf, sent by Donald Trump to pressure the Islamic Republic into a new nuclear deal.

Ali Khamenei was unnerved by the rapid build-up of American military forces in the Persian Gulf,. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Iran’s supreme leader has threatened to sink US aircraft carriers to the “bottom of the sea”, after the second round of nuclear talks between the two countries concluded in Geneva.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ali Khamenei was unnerved by the rapid build-up of American military forces in the Persian Gulf, sent by Donald Trump to pressure the Islamic Republic into a new nuclear deal. “They constantly say we have sent an aircraft carrier towards Iran,” Mr Khamenei said. Read more: Italy's iconic 'Lovers' Arch' collapses into the sea on Valentine's Day Read more: Trump to be 'indirectly' involved in negotiations between Iran and US

On Monday the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz as part of a maritime drill. Picture: Getty

Iranian state media reported on Tuesday that parts of the Strait of Hormuz would close for several hours, the first time the commercial shipping route would be blocked since the 1980s. The increased tension comes as Iran's foreign minister met with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Geneva for a fresh round of nuclear negotiations. After the talks, Mr Araghchi said both parties had reached a set of “guiding principles” that would frame future negotiations. He added that Tehran and Washington have reached an "understanding" of an agreement during “very serious discussions”, but issues still remain to be resolved. Both sides are set to exchange draft texts of a potential agreement before scheduling a third round of talks. Mr Trump said on Monday he would be "indirectly" involved in the discussions and believed Iran would not threaten any potential deal. He is likely to be angered by Khamenei’s threats, which also included the remarks: "It seems that the president of the United States keeps saying that their army is the strongest army in the world. "The strongest army in the world may sometimes receive such a slap that it cannot get back up."

Mr Trump said on Monday he would be "indirectly" involved in the discussions and believed Iran would not threaten any potential de. Picture: Getty