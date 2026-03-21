By Flaminia Luck

Hundreds of people have marched through London condemning America and Israel's attacks on Iran.

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Activists waved placards on Saturday that read "stop Trump's wars", "tell Starmer: stop arming Israel", "end nuclear hypocrisy" and "stop bombing Iran". Meanwhile, less than two and a half miles away from the protest's finish point, fewer than a hundred people demonstrating against the Iranian government thanked the US and Israel for getting involved in their country. Stop the War Coalition's march against the conflicts in Israel, Lebanon and Palestine started in Russell Square, central London, and ended with speeches outside Downing Street. The group said previously: "We demand nothing short of a complete break from Trump and his criminal foreign policy."

It was part of the "Stop Bombing Iran Day Of Action" which also saw events in Manchester, west Cornwall, Birmingham and Cardiff. Protesters followed large Stop the War Coalition, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and Palestine Solidarity Campaign banners. Addressing the crowd in Whitehall, Shabbir Lakha, from Stop the War Coalition, said people in Iran, Palestine and Lebanon are marking Eid "under the hail of American and Israeli bombs next to the rubble of their homes and the graves of their loved ones". He added: "Let us be done with Starmer's lies that Britain is not involved in this war."

Diane Abbot MP addresses the crowds in Whitehall during a demonstration in Whitehall calling for the US and Israel to stop bombing Iran. Picture: Getty