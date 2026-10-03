By Flaminia Luck

Two Iranian men who arrived in the UK on small boats have appeared in court charged with an alleged bomb plot against the Jewish community in Manchester.

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Salam Ahmadyan, 36, of Liverpool, and Rahman Salehi, 34, of Salford, were arrested in Manchester on September 20 and charged on Friday with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said. Both men appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning where Salehi, through a Kurdish interpreter, and Ahmadyan, through a Farsi interpreter, spoke to confirm their names, dates of birth, and addresses. District Judge Nina Tempia remanded both men into custody to next appear at the Old Bailey for a hearing on October 23.

It is alleged that the two men were in contact with an overseas third party, who may be in Iran, in relation to the plot. Salehi arrived in the UK via small boat in 2020 having previously claimed asylum in Germany and spending five years there, the court heard. Salehi was granted asylum in the UK in 2023 and currently has leave to remain until July 2028. Ahmadyan arrived via small boat in 2023 and has an outstanding asylum claim, the court heard. The Metropolitan Police alleged the two men obtained instructions to make a chlorine bomb, acquired liquids and other components to make an improvised explosive device.