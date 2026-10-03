Iranian nationals in court charged with planning attack on Manchester's Jewish community 'had instructions on how to make chlorine bomb'
Two Iranian men who arrived in the UK on small boats have appeared in court charged with an alleged bomb plot against the Jewish community in Manchester.
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Salam Ahmadyan, 36, of Liverpool, and Rahman Salehi, 34, of Salford, were arrested in Manchester on September 20 and charged on Friday with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said.
Both men appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning where Salehi, through a Kurdish interpreter, and Ahmadyan, through a Farsi interpreter, spoke to confirm their names, dates of birth, and addresses.
District Judge Nina Tempia remanded both men into custody to next appear at the Old Bailey for a hearing on October 23.
It is alleged that the two men were in contact with an overseas third party, who may be in Iran, in relation to the plot.
Salehi arrived in the UK via small boat in 2020 having previously claimed asylum in Germany and spending five years there, the court heard.
Salehi was granted asylum in the UK in 2023 and currently has leave to remain until July 2028.
Ahmadyan arrived via small boat in 2023 and has an outstanding asylum claim, the court heard.
The Metropolitan Police alleged the two men obtained instructions to make a chlorine bomb, acquired liquids and other components to make an improvised explosive device.
They are also accused of using the internet to identify and research potential targets, acquiring images, plans and maps of potential targets and conducting reconnaissance of potential locations for attack, including Heaton Park synagogue that was attacked last year.
As part of the investigation, searches at addresses in Epworth Street, Liverpool, and Lancaster Road, Salford, were carried out.
'Deeply distressing'
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Two suspects have been charged with planning a terrorist attack against Jewish communities in Manchester.
“This news will be deeply distressing for our Jewish communities, coming so soon after Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.
“I know this will be especially true in Manchester, as we mark one year since the terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue.
“The fact both suspects arrived by small boat several years ago is a reminder of the importance of our relentless work to tackle illegal migration into this country. While numbers are down, I know there is more we must do.”
'Hostile acts'
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, CTP senior national co-ordinator, said they do not believe there to be any ongoing threat to the public.
She said: “I’m aware that the news of this alleged plot coming during the High Holy Day period has caused a great deal of concern to the Jewish community, as well as with the wider public.
“It also coincides with the anniversary of the devastating terrorist attack last year at Heaton Park synagogue and comes in a wider context of increasing antisemitic incidents across the UK, so we are very aware that this will likely increase what were already heightened concerns amongst the Jewish community.
“While this incident and the investigation into the RAF Fairford incident are not connected in any way, I want to reassure the public that CTP, working with our national security partners, are using the full range of our capabilities to protect the UK from any hostile acts.”