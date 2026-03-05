A plume of smoke rises from the port of Jebel Ali following a reported Iranian strike in Dubai on March 1. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

An Iranian ballistic missile has hit Dubai as war continues to rage across the Middle East.

Tehran launched seven ballistic missiles at the Arab state this afternoon, with the UAE’s defences shooting down six of them, the country’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement. While six were destroyed, one hit Dubai - with a further 6 drones hitting the popular tourist and influencer destination. An MoD statement read: “Since the start of the blatant Iranian aggression, 196 ballistic missiles were launched towards the UAE, with 181 destroyed, 13 falling into the sea and two landing within the country. Read more: 'RAF must strike Iran' to 'prevent more attacks' on UK bases, Badenoch urges Read more: Spain deploys its most advanced frigate to protect Cyprus as anger grows over Starmer's response to Iran war

“A total of 1,072 Iranian drones have also been detected, of which 1,001 were intercepted, while 71 fell within the country. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed. “The attacks resulted in three fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities, as well as 94 minor injuries among individuals of Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian and Turkish nationalities.” It comes as fighting continues to rage across the Middle East on the sixth day of Israel and the United States’ war on Iran. Israel has continued to bombard Beirut today after launching a ground assault earlier this week. The IDF this morning told all Israeli residents living in the city to evacuate immediately. "Any movement south may put your lives at risk," IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said. "We will notify you at the appropriate time to return to your homes." Meanwhile, smoke was seen rising in Riyadh this afternoon after a warning was sent to diplomats, warning them to shelter in place.

Sir Keir Starmer is set to hold a briefing on the current situation in the Middle East this afternoon. He took to X to write: “I know that the situation in the Middle East is worrying for people across the UK and in the region. “This afternoon, I’ll be giving an update on the action we continue to take to protect lives and bring British nationals back home.” Spain is sending its most advanced warship to Cyprus to protect it from Iranian drone and missile attacks as Britain’s attempts to send HMS Dragon to the island continue to falter. Spain’s Cristobal Colon will join the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle and Greek navy ships to “offer protection and aerial defence” and “support any evacuation of civilians,” the Spanish defence ministry said in a statement. The warship is 481ft long and weighs 6,390 tonnes. It is highly capable of destroying drones and has 64 RIM-162 Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles capable of intercepting cruise missiles.