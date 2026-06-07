It is the first Iranian missile attack on Israel since the ceasefire was announced in April, hours after IDF struck Beirut

Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli coastal city of Netanya on Sunday. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The Israeli military has said it is "continuously detecting and intercepting" a wave of Iranian missiles in the northern part of the country.

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The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said sirens were sounded in several parts of the country on Sunday afternoon in response to the attack. It said: "An additional barrage of missiles was launched toward the State of Israel. The Aerial Defense Array is currently identifying and intercepting threats." Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in response that the "operation is not a passing event, but rather the beginning of a full week of continuous strikes". Read more: US attacks Iranian radar sites after Tehran launches drones in latest Gulf escalation Read more: Hezbollah rejects Israel-Lebanon ceasefire as possibilty of Iran deal thrown back into doubt

🚨 Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. https://t.co/BtjlfxOegW — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 7, 2026

The IRGC added in a statement: "Waves of missiles and drones will continue to be launched around the clock for the next seven days until the enemy is deterred and ceases its crimes. "Any targeting of Iranian territory will be met with a devastating and overwhelming response beyond all expectation." The Israel Air Force says it intercepted "all missiles launched" and added that its military is "continuously detecting and intercepting threats". Responding to the barage, President Trump sais he was going to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urge him not to retaliate. He told Axios: "I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one." It comes hours after the IDF launched strikes against Beirut, hitting targets in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, a stronghold of the Iran-allied Hezbollah militia.

Damage is seen at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential apartment in Beirut earlier on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

The strike on a residential building killed two people and wounded 20, according to Lebanon's health ministry. In a further statement reported by Iran's Tasnim news agency, the IRGC said: "Tonight’s operation was a warning declaration, and in the event of repeated aggressions, the responses will be more extensive and will encompass all American-Zionist targets in the region." Tehran's forces said the attack on Beirut had "crossed all red lines" and General Ali Abollahi warned of "more devastating and regrettable blows". The head of the Khatam al-Anbiya command said: "The Israeli army must stop its attacks on southern Lebanon and the suburbs, and if it expands its attacks to that region or responds to Iran’s action, it will face more devastating and regrettable blows".

Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles that were launched from Iran on Sunday. Picture: Alamy