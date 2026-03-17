It comes after Trump suggested the Iranian team's safety could not be guaranteed during the tournament

United States president Donald Trump (left), who has assured FIFA that Iran are "welcome" to compete at this summer's World Cup. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Iran's football federation are said to be engaging in discussions with FIFA over moving their World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico.

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The potential move follows concerns over the footballers' safety, with Iranian football president, Mehdi Taj, insisting Trump had not guaranteed the safety of its players during the tournament. Donald Trump last week insisted that Iran was welcome to participate in the upcoming tournament, but suggested it might not be appropriate for them to take part in matches “for their own life and safety”. "When Trump has explicitly stated that ​he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, ⁠we will certainly not travel to America," said Taj in a post ​on the Iranian embassy in Mexico's X account. "We are negotiating with FIFA to ​hold Iran's World Cup matches in Mexico." Read more: UK was once the 'Rolls-Royce of allies', insists Trump in fresh attack after EU unites over Iran war response Read more: 'I can do anything I want with it': Trump says he'll have the 'honour' of taking a 'very weakened' Cuba

Iranian sport minister Ahmad Donjamali announced today that he excluded the possibility of Iran taking part in the World Cup coming summer in the United States due to the war in the Middle East. Picture: Alamy

Should the Iranian team withdraw from the competition, the move would leave FIFA with the urgent ​task of finding a replacement team to fill the gaps in the group stages. On Monday, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said no notification of Iran's withdraw had yet been received. "At the end of the day, it's the federation who should decide if they're ⁠playing, and ​as of today, the federation has told ​us that they are going to the World Cup," AFC General Secretary Windsor John told reporters ​in Kuala Lumpur. It comes after Zahra Ghanbari, the captain of the Iranian women’s national football side, left Australia on Monday after withdrawing her initial asylum request. Seven members of Iran’s delegation initially accepted the humanitarian visas offered by Australia, however, five members of the team eventually returned home.

Zahra Ghanbari of Islamic Republic of Iran (centre) shakes hands following the AFC Women's Asian Cup Group A match between Iran and Philippines at Gold Coast Stadium. Picture: Alamy