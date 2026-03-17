Iran 'negotiating' with FIFA in bid to move all World Cup games to Mexico
It comes after Trump suggested the Iranian team's safety could not be guaranteed during the tournament
Iran's football federation are said to be engaging in discussions with FIFA over moving their World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico.
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The potential move follows concerns over the footballers' safety, with Iranian football president, Mehdi Taj, insisting Trump had not guaranteed the safety of its players during the tournament.
Donald Trump last week insisted that Iran was welcome to participate in the upcoming tournament, but suggested it might not be appropriate for them to take part in matches “for their own life and safety”.
"When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America," said Taj in a post on the Iranian embassy in Mexico's X account.
"We are negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's World Cup matches in Mexico."
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Should the Iranian team withdraw from the competition, the move would leave FIFA with the urgent task of finding a replacement team to fill the gaps in the group stages.
On Monday, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said no notification of Iran's withdraw had yet been received.
"At the end of the day, it's the federation who should decide if they're playing, and as of today, the federation has told us that they are going to the World Cup," AFC General Secretary Windsor John told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.
It comes after Zahra Ghanbari, the captain of the Iranian women’s national football side, left Australia on Monday after withdrawing her initial asylum request.
Seven members of Iran’s delegation initially accepted the humanitarian visas offered by Australia, however, five members of the team eventually returned home.
Three members of the women's team put in requests for asylum with the Australian government after being declared "traitors" by the Iranian regime.
It followed an on-pitch protest which saw the national side refuse to sing the Iranian national anthem amid ongoing protests in the Middle East.
Iranian state media were seen to speak out over their decision, describing it as a victory against “psychological warfare”.