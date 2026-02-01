American forces have amassed in the Gulf, with President Trump making threats of "major destruction" should the Tehran dictatorship not give up on acquiring nuclear weapons.

A woman walks past an anti-American murals following a possible US intervention against Iran on January 28, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. Picture: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Qatar's Prime Minister met with a top Iranian security official in Tehran on Saturday as part of renewed efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Qatar's foreign ministry said Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani met with Ali Larijani in Iran amid tensions over a possible conflict with the United States. Larijani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, wrote on X: "Contrary to the hype of the contrived media war, structural arrangements for negotiations are progressing." US President Donald Trump confirmed that Iran is "negotiating" but "we'll see what happens". He told Fox News: "They are negotiating, so we'll see what happens. You know, the last time they negotiated, we had to take out their nuclear, didn't work, you know. Then we took it out a different way, and we'll see what happens.”

US boosts military presence in Middle East against Iran. Picture: Mehmet Yaren Bozgun/Anadolu via Getty Images

American forces have amassed in the Gulf, with President Trump making threats of "major destruction" should the Tehran dictatorship not give up on acquiring nuclear weapons. The Associated Press (AP) reported on Saturday that new satellite images appear to show activity at two Iranian nuclear sites that were bombed by Israel and the US last year. The Planet Labs PBC images show that roofs have been built over damaged buildings at the Isfahan and Natanz sites, in what is the first major activity since Israel’s 12-day war with Iran. Earlier this week, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warned that the Pentagon was prepared to carry out any of Donald Trump's orders on Iran amid a standoff over their nuclear programme.