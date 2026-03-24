President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Donald Trump has said Iran has agreed to "never have nuclear weapons" amid reports the US is planning to send around 3,000 troops to the Middle East.

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Speaking at the White House on Tuesday evening, the President said "They've agreed they'll never have a nuclear weapon." He also said that Iran was "talking sense" to the US, and added: "The other side, I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal. "Who wouldn't if you were them? Their navy's gone, their airforce is gone, their communications, all of their anti-aircraft, their missiles. Read more: British forces shoot down 14 Iranian 'suicide' drones after attack on allied base Read more: Nick Ferrari and Caller Hannah discuss Trump's social media posts

President Donald Trump has said Iran has agreed to never have a nuclear weapon. Picture: Alamy

"Can you name a single thing that's not gone? Or one thing that's doing well?" But the suggestions of the early stages of a potential peace deal comes after it was revealed on Tuesday that the President is planning to send around 3,000 troops to the Middle East. Formal orders to send the soldiers, who are reportedly from the US army's 82nd airborne unit, is expected to be released later on Tuesday evening. Trump remained in a jubilent mood as he reitarrted his stance that the US had already "won" the war. He told reporters: "We've won this war. This war has been won."

He added: "You read the New York Times, it's like we're not winning a war where they [Iran] have no navy and they have no air force, and they have no nothing. "We literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can't do a thing about it." On Monday, the President told Iran it had "one more chance at peace" amid conflicting reports the two nations had undergone preliminary discussions for a ceasefire. According to reports in the US, Trump is set to give the go-ahead to send the airborne soldiers to the Middle East, although the precise location is so far unknown.

A view of oil facilities on the Kharg island on the Persian Gulf. Picture: Alamy

If the move does go ahead, it's possible the soldiers could be deployed to Kharg Island in Iran, which has already come under fire from the US. The landmass handles around 90 per cent of Iranian oil exports. A White House official previously told Axios: "[Trump] wants Hormuz open. "If he has to take Kharg Island to make it happen, that's going to happen. If he decides to have a coastal invasion, that’s going to happen. "We’ve always had boots on the ground in conflicts under every president, including Trump." The President has previously played down suggestions he could send "boots on the ground" to fight the ongoing war and hinted last week he may "wind down" the war. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump also suggested the idea to strike Iran actually came from his Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth.