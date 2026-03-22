. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Iran has threatened to destroy energy sites across the Middle East after Donald Trump threatened the regime to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

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Trump threatened to attack Iran’s power plants over their decision to only allow "non-hostile countries' through the shipping lane - where a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas ‌normally transits. Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil shipping channels, since the US and Israel attacked the country on 28 February. Writing on Truth Social on Saturday night, Mr Trump said: "If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" On Sunday evening, the Prime Minister held a phone call with President Trump about the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. A Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Donald Trump, this evening.

’Trump appears to have no sense of what he’s doing.'

@Lewis_Goodall lays out the US President's Iran plan… or the 'several' plans that seem to exist. pic.twitter.com/W1SzgC2hgd — LBC (@LBC) March 22, 2026

"The leaders discussed the current situation in the Middle East, and in particular, the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to resume global shipping. "They agreed that reopening the Strait of Hormuz was essential to ensure stability in the global energy market. "They agreed to speak again soon." On Monday, Sir Keir will chair a Cobra emergency meeting to discuss how the Government could target support to poorer households to protect them from large rises in their energy bills triggered by the war.

The shipping lane through which a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas ‌normally transits. Picture: Getty

Following the threat, Tehran said it would target energy and oil infrastructure. President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran will “firmly confront delirious threats on the battlefield”. In a post on X, Pezeshkian said Iran will “firmly confront delirious threats on the battlefield”. The Strait of Hormuz “is open to all except those who violate our soil”, he added. Iran's parliament’s speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned prices would “rise for a long time”. The Revolutionary Guards said the Strait of Hormuz would also be “completely closed” if Trump followed through with his threat to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants.

The illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation. Threats and terror only strengthen our unity. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil. We firmly confront delirious threats on the battlefield. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) March 22, 2026

Responding to Iran’s threats, the US President told Israeli media on Sunday night: “You’ll find out soon what will happen with the ultimatum on the power plants – the outcome will be very good.” He added “there will be a total destruction of Iran and it’s going to work great”. The crisis has triggered fears of a cost of living emergency in the UK that could push fuel prices to new highs.

Speaking on Sunday, Netanyahu urged European leaders to join Israel and the US in the wake of missile attacks at Diego Garcia. The attacks, which took place on Friday, missed their target - with one ballistic missile failing and the other being intercepted by US defence systems. "They have the capacity to reach deep into Europe," Netanyahu warned. "They are putting everyone in their sights," he continued."It's time to see the leaders of the rest of the countries join up." "I'm happy to see that some of them are moving in that direction, but more is needed."