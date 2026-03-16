With 3.2 million Iranians now displaced, we’re witnessing the silent humanitarian cost of a war the UK claims to support.

Since the US-Israeli strikes began on February 28th, a population larger than the size of Greater Manchester has been uprooted in just two weeks.

Imagine every person in that city - teachers, nurses, children - suddenly forced to flee with nothing but a rucksack. These aren’t 'economic migrants'; they are families from Tehran and Isfahan whose energy grids have vanished and whose banking systems have been switched off.

Yet, there is a glaring disconnect at the heart of British policy. While we allow our bases in Cyprus to facilitate the 'defensive' missions driving this exodus, the Home Office is busy introducing a '30-month' protection limit to ensure these survivors never get too comfortable here.

We are happy to act as the world’s launchpad, but we’re terrified of being its lifeboat. We’re trying to bank the strategic credit of a war without ever paying the human invoice.

Iranians have consistently been among the top nationalities crossing the Channel, and the Home Office’s own data shows an asylum grant rate regularly sitting at over 80%.

That number alone should end the debate: the UK government already knows these people are facing genuine persecution.

Despite this, the rhetoric from the right Farage, Jenrick, Braverman - continues to treat these arrivals as an 'invasion', a term championed by Farage. Robert Jenrick once argued that providing anything more than 'essential living needs' risked turning Britain into a 'magnet.'

The implication is always the same: that Iranians are a 'criminal' group jumping a mythical queue. But with the imagery currently splashing our screens, even Reform UK can’t pretend these claims aren't legitimate.

Under Article 31 of the 1951 Refugee Convention, you cannot penalise someone for entering 'illegally' to seek asylum. International law doesn't require them to stop in the first safe country, either.

By the rules we helped write, Iranians have every right to seek safety here. If we are fuelling the jets that drop the bombs, calling the victims "economic migrants" isn't just a lie - it’s gaslighting.

The 'Special Relationship' has never looked more cynical than it does this March. Keir Starmer is performing a high-wire act - insisting the UK isn't 'at war' while authorizing the US to use RAF Fairford and Diego Garcia to dismantle Iranian infrastructure.

We’ve become the world’s most well-equipped silent partner. We provide the tarmac, the fuel, and the coordinates, then recoil when the human fallout reaches our shores. It’s a 'have-your-cake-and-eat-it' foreign policy: we want the prestige of being Washington’s loyal ally and the benefit of a reshaped Middle East, but we refuse to accept the bill for the displacement we helped cause.

Politicians usually only listen when you talk about the bottom line, so let's look at the financial absurdity of this. The cost of this conflict is spiralling, and the government is treating taxpayers like a bottomless pit.

We are spending millions to keep bases like RAF Akrotiri running to support a war that has already displaced millions.

At the same time, the Home Office is offering failed asylum seekers up to £40,000 per family to leave.

Think about that: we are paying to facilitate a conflict that drives people here, only to offer them a 'prize' - more than the average UK worker’s annual salary - to vanish back into the chaos.

We are paying to light the fire, paying for the fire engine to stand by, and then paying the victims to find somewhere else to burn. It’s a circular economy of waste that only serves to line the pockets of people smugglers.

We cannot have it both ways. We can't keep hosting the missions that cause the chaos and then act shocked when the survivors show up at our door.

If we’re okay with being the world's runway, we must be okay with being its refuge.

Are we a country that stands for values, or are we just a country that stands for the ‘special relationship,’ no matter how many lives it costs?

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