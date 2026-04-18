A peace deal with Iran "should progress quickly", President Trump said on Friday after the Strait of Hormuz was opened by the Islamic Republic's regime.

"But who knows?” he said. “Who knows with anyone? But who knows with Iran in particular.”

After a cheer, the President told the crowd: “We’ll remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100 percent complete and fully signed and this process, we’re getting along well.

Met with a crowd of young Americans, Mr Trump asked them: “Would anybody like to hear about Iran a little bit?”

Speaking at a Turning Point Action event, the President touted the prospect of a permanent peace between the warring nations.

“This process should go very quickly and that most of the points are already negotiated and agreed to,” he said.

He then insisted: “You’ll be very happy.”

Trump again threatened to go into Iran to seize enriched uranium, which he called "nuclear dust" - saying that the regime will “never have a nuclear weapon.”

During the speech, Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf posted that due to the US blockade the "Strait of Hormuz will not remain open”.

Qalibaf added that passage through the strait will be “conducted based on the ‘designated route’ and with Iranian authorization.’”

“Whether the strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media,” he continued.

Earlier, Trump welcomed Iran's foreign minister's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz would be "completely open" for the "remaining period of ceasefire".

After effectively closing the world's busiest oil shipping channel for weeks in response to the US-Israeli attacks, Seyed Abbas Aragchi said the passage would now be open for "all commercial vessels".

Writing on X, the Iranian official said: "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran."

Oil prices have fallen and markets have risen following the news.