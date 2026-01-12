The Iranian regime has said it is fighting a "four-front war against the US and Israel"

Iranians gather while blocking a street during a protest in Tehran. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Iran has warned it is "prepared" for war but willing to negotiate with the US as the death toll in the regime’s brutal crackdown on protesters continues to surge.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hundreds of protesters have been killed so far and the country has been left without power for four days as a massive wave of unrest sweeps across the country. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, has said the nation is fighting a “four-front war”. The term refers to an economic war, a psychological war, a “military war” with the US and Israel and a “war against terrorists." However, the regime has also said it is also ready to negotiate with the US based on “mutual respect and interests." “As I have said repeatedly, we are also ready for negotiations — but fair and dignified negotiations, from an equal position, with mutual respect and based on mutual interests,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday. He added: “We do not want war, but we are completely prepared for it — even more prepared than before the previous war.” Read more: Starmer refuses to ban Iran's IRGC as 'terror army' as death toll rises in crackdown on protesters Read more: 'More than 500 killed' after Iran security forces 'open fire at close range' as brutal crackdown on protesters continues

The death toll is surging in the crackdown on protesters. Picture: Getty

“The reason is clear: the best way to prevent war is to be prepared for war, so that our enemies do not once again fall into miscalculation.” He has also alleged that protests “turned violent and bloody to give an excuse” for US President Donald Trump to intervene. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said pro-government rallies held in the country today "came as a warning to American politicans to end their deceit". He warned the "Iranian nation is a powerful one, is aware and knows its enemies and is present in every scene". Mr Trump said Iran has contacted the US to “negotiate” while he considers “very strong” military options to intervene if protesters continue to be killed. His press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Mr Trump has "shown that he's unafraid to use military options" when he sees it fit. "I think one thing President Trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table, and air strikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table," she told reporters. But she added that "diplomacy is always the first option" for Mr Trump. The death toll according to the Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) human rights group has risen to nearly 650 as of Monday. Meanwhile, UK Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper said she has spoken with her Iranian counterpart urging the regime to end the violence. In a post on X, She wrote that the "killing & brutal repression of peaceful protesters in Iran is horrific".