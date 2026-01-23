A top Iranian official said they would target US-linked bases if Trump were to step in

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on board Air Force One. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Iran has issued a chilling threat after Donald Trump ordered an 'armada' of US Navy ships to the Middle East.

The RAF has deployed Typhoon fighter jets to Qatar, as Mr Trump sends a flotilla to Iran. "We have a big flotilla going in that direction and we’ll see what happens," Mr Trump told reporters after the World Economic Forum at Davos. The President added: “We have an armada… heading in that direction, and maybe we won’t have to use it.” In response, a top official said they would target US-linked bases in the Middle East if Trump were to step in. Ayatollah henchman Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari said: "The one trillion dollars you have invested in the region is under the watch of our missiles." Read More: Iran death toll reaches 5,000 as blackouts hit two-week mark amid regime's brutal crackdown Read more: Donald Trump warns Iran the US is 'watching' as military armada heads to the region in wake of violent protests

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump insisted on Thursday that he had "stopped 837 hangings" in Iran, telling leaders in Davos that those individuals "would've been dead, everybody would've been hung," had he not intervened and threatened action. It comes as a nationwide blackout hits its two week mark amid the Islamic regime’s brutal suppression of demonstrations rocking the nation, making the reporting of deaths an even greater challenge. But the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, whose figures have been accurate in previous waves of unrest, says the death toll has hit at least 5,002. It says 4,716 people of those killed were demonstrators, and 203 were government-affiliated. Of those, 43 were children and 40 were civilians not involved in protests, the activists said.

Iranian demonstrators burn Israeli and USA flags during an anti-Israeli rally to show their solidarity with the people of Gaza at Enqelab-e Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square in Tehran. Picture: Alamy