The protests were sparked last week by soaring inflation, and have spread to more than 100 cities and towns across every province in Iran

More than 500 people have reportedly been killed in protests in Iran - but the number is likely to be far higher. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

More than 500 protesters have been killed in Iran in a dramatic escalation of violence against the population - with a brutal close-range shoot-to-kill policy being enforced.

Mourners have been seen in huge numbers outside the coroner’s office in Tehran, where relatives of slain protesters have been laid at the roadside to be identified. The surging death toll is part of the regime’s efforts to quell protests which initially erupted due to rampant inflation. Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRANA), a US-based group, has said it has verified the deaths of 496 protesters and 48 security personnel. The figure is likely to be an underestimate. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley spoke to LBC this morning on the threat posed by Iran. He told LBC: "Our counter-terrorism teams within the national effort led from Scotland Yard have disrupted around 20 kidnap and threat-to-life plots linked to Iran over the last couple of years in our work with MI5. "The other policing impact at the moment is that, clearly, there are understandably lots of Iranians in London who are angry with the regime and are protesting outside the embassy and that has generated some quite big policing operations over the weekend. "World events always play out in London, I can understand why that is, but we'll see what happens in Iran. I'm not an expert in geopolitics but I do see it play out in the streets of London." He added: "Our counter-terrorism teams are constantly reprioritising across different threats, I'm not going to talk about live threats today. But we are attuned to the threat that Iran has posed for the last two years and we're also dealing with protests outside the embassy."

Security forces have adopted a close range shoot to kill policy. Picture: Social Media

Doctors in Iran have reported an increase in protesters being shot in the head and neck, often at close range, with live ammunition. Among them are fashion student Rubina Aminian, 23, who was killed after being 'shot in the head' at close range. The Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights said on Sunday that unverified reports suggested more than 2,000 people may have been killed. US President Donald Trump "has decided" to help protesters in Iran, but has not yet decided the "when" or the "how". Discussions have been ongoing in Washington to determine what role the US will play in assisting protesters in Iran, with several options on the table, as the death toll continues to rise. The protests were sparked last week by soaring inflation, and have spread to more than 100 cities and towns across every province in Iran. Protesters are now calling for an end to the clerical rule of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and have included chants in support of Iran’s pre-revolution leader. "Trump has essentially decided to help the protesters in Iran. What he has not yet decided is the 'how' and the 'when'," sources familiar with the discussions told The Jerusalem Post. "The spectrum ranges from a military option, namely strikes against regime targets, to cyber support against the regime, to providing Starlink systems to help protesters. "While the Trump administration does not believe that the Iranian regime is collapsing, it definitely sees problems and cracks that did not exist a week ago." The Wall Street Journal has also said Mr Trump will be briefed on Tuesday about the response options. The Post added that Trump administration was pushed to consider intervention following reports of an internet blackout, harsh repression measures, and the number of protesters involved. It hadn't considered that the protests would cause the regime to panic until this weekend. Read more: Israel and US troops will be considered 'legitimate targets' if Trump launches strikes over protests, Iran warns Read more: 'Help is on the way': Republican Senator says Iran's 'long nightmare is soon coming to a close'

Protestors pose for a photograph as they burn an image of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally held in Solidarity with Iran's Uprising in central London on January 11. Picture: CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images

More than 500 protesters are believed to have been killed and 10,000 people arrested during the ongoing unrest in Iran. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) is reporting that 538 people have been killed as a result of protests across the Islamic Republic. Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, has blamed the protests on "terrorists" connected to foreign powers, which are looking to "sow chaos and disorder" by "ordering riots". The state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that there will be "nationwide rallies" on Monday to denounce the protests.

Rubina Aminian, 23, a student of textile and fashion design at Shariati College in Tehran, was killed on the evening of Thursday, January 8. Picture: Iran Human Rights

23-year-old fashion student Rubina Aminian has been named as one of hundreds killed in the regime's crackdown on protesters. She was shot in the back of the head on the evening of Thursday, January 8, after leaving Shariati College in Tehran and joining protest gatherings. Rubina has been described by those close to her as "a young woman full of joy for life and passionate about fashion and clothing design, whose dreams were buried by the violent repression of the Islamic Republic." Members of her family travelled from Kermanshah to Tehran to identify her body, but, they were not allowed to take her body with them. Sources close to the Aminian family told Iran Human Rights: “The family was taken to a location near the college where they were confronted with the bodies of hundreds of young people killed during the protests. "Most of the victims were young people between 18 and 22 years old, who had been shot at close range in the head and neck by government forces. At first, the family was not allowed to identify Rubina’s body, and later they were not permitted to take her body with them. "The family was forced to search among the bodies themselves to identify their daughter, and they undoubtedly saw many of the bodies of young people killed during the protests. “After much struggle, Rubina’s family eventually managed to retrieve her body and return to Kermanshah. However, upon arrival, they found that intelligence forces had surrounded their home and that they were not allowed to bury her.” Her mother said: “It wasn’t just my daughter; I saw hundreds of bodies with my own eyes." Rubina's family were forced to bury her body along the road and they have not been permitted to hold any mourning ceremonies.

People taking part in a protest in Whitehall, central London, to show solidarity with the protests in Iran. Picture: Alamy

A group of Anglo-Iranian women has called on the Government to ban the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as the Tehran regime’s violent crackdown on protests continues. Demonstrators gathered outside Downing Street in central London, where they demanded the IRGC be proscribed as a terrorist organisation. The special armed forces organisation has already been heavily sanctioned in recent years, but there are growing calls for the Prime Minister to go further. Laila Jazayeri, director of the Association of Anglo-Iranian Women in the UK, said the IRGC had already gone too far. Speaking at the demonstration on Sunday, she told the Press Association: “The Prime Minister should prescribe the deadly force IRGC, that is killing people inside Iran.” She said: “There is no need for military intervention. There is no need for boots on the ground. “Iranian people are capable of bringing the regime down. “The protesters are empty-handed. They are dealing with heavily armed security forces in some towns and cities. “But the regime hasn’t been able to send the protesters back home. Why? Because there is a network of resistance.” Most information coming out of the country is through Starlink satellite transmitters after the regime restricted internet access, and Ms Jazayeri said the UK Government could do more to get Iranians back online. “The regime has shut down the internet to kill in silence. (The UK Government) should help get access to internet for the Iranian people,” she said.

Masoud Pezeshkian, president of Iran. Picture: Getty